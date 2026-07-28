F1 insider predicts Fernando Alonso will RETIRE at the end of the season

An insider of the F1 paddock has suggested Fernando Alonso will retire at the end of the 2026 campaign, but not because of Aston Martin.

The two-time champion's career has often been characterised by unfortunately timed team moves, and even though he has two drivers' titles to show for his time at the Enstone-based squad formerly known as Renault, rumours of a move to Alpine seem unlikely to miraculously resuscitate Alonso's career.

The Spaniard has a cult following of F1 fans who have been watching him move up and down the grid and face the challenges of a Honda power unit more than once since making his debut in the sport in 2001, but could it finally be time for the 44-year-old to hang up his race suit for good?

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Alonso has retired once before and having already tasted a hint of success when he joined Aston Martin in 2023, he stated earlier this year that he wouldn't retire until he had been given the chance to drive a competitive F1 car once again.

Adrian Newey's highly anticipated chassis upgrades did show signs of improvement at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, but will they help convince Alonso to stay beyond his current contract which expires this season?

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Alonso questioning F1 'joy' as retirement decision looms

Speaking during his Ted's Notebook segment recorded live on Sky Sports from the Hungaroring paddock, pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz predicted that Alonso will call time on his F1 career later this year.

"Fernando Alonso will be spending the next three weeks, the summer break, deciding whether he wants to continue with this Formula 1 malarkey or not," began Kravitz, as he discussed Alonso's future after the race at the Hungaroring.

Giving his take on whether the Spaniard will opt to call time on his F1 career entirely or not, Kravitz said: "I don't know. I think he's 50/50. I'm 50/50."

As Sky's F1 paddock insider continued his reasoning, he shared where he thinks the two-time champion's head is at as he heads into the summer shutdown.

"If I was to guess, I think he's probably going to retire. Not because of the Aston Martin situation, but because he wants to race in other stuff. He's not really enjoying it anymore. And where's the joy? Which is a question he's been asking himself and is there going to be any joy for him next year if he stays at Aston Martin?

"Even if he went to Alpine is there going to be much joy for him there? He's Fernando Alonso, he needs to be winning races, wants to be winning some more races before he finishes for good so I don't know.

"If it was a guess for me I'd say that this will be his last year, but as I say, that's only a guess because he's going to make his decision up in the summer break."

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