FIA confirm double race cancellation as F1 season finale doubts remain

The FIA have confirmed a change to the final two rounds of the WEC campaign

F1's governing body, the FIA, have confirmed that the final two races of the World Endurance Championship have been cancelled and relocated, raising further questions about F1's own season finale in the region.

The WEC 2026 campaign was set to end with a double header in Qatar and Bahrain after The Qatar 1812km had already been moved from its slot as the season opener running from March 26 until March 28.

After conflict between the US, Israel and Iran worsened in February of this year, the FIA announced the WEC round in Qatar had been postponed to the end of the season and as the regional security situation has continued to decline due to the US-Israel war with Iran, the event has now been cancelled.

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Today, the governing body who also oversees WRC and many other racing series' alongside F1 and WEC have announced that the latter championship will instead conclude with a pair of European races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Monza on October 18 and November 8 respectively, as both the Qatar 1812km and 8 Hours of Bahrain have been dropped from the calendar.

This puts F1's own season finale into further doubt as concerns about the double header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi continue to be raised due to similar Middle East concerns.

GPFans have contacted the FIA for comment and understands that F1 are continuing to monitor the situation with the hope that both grands prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi can go ahead as planned.

Given F1's events in Qatar and Abu Dhabi take place respectively on November 29 and December 6, the series has more time to decide its final plans for the end of the season.

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FIA move WEC season finale to Europe

A post on the FIA's official 'X' account announced on Tuesday, July 28: "FIA WEC confirms venues for final two rounds of 2026!

"The 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship campaign will conclude with a pair of European races in Spain and Italy."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem also released a statement regarding the news which read: "I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Barcelona and Monza to host FIA World Endurance Championship rounds later this year.

"The FIA has worked closely with our partners in Qatar and Bahrain in recent months to explore every option to preserve both events this season. But due to the ongoing situation in the region, the safety of our teams, colleagues, and motorsport fans remains our highest priority. These are never easy decisions, but protecting the wellbeing of our motorsport community will always come first.

"My thanks to all of our Member Clubs who have helped make these updates possible, the Lusail International Circuit, the Bahrain International Circuit and our championship colleagues whose partnership and support throughout this process reflects the very best of our sport. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the situation in the region, and we look forward to returning when circumstances allow."

This news comes just days after it was confirmed at last weekend's F1 Hungarian Grand Prix that the FIA and F1 had agreed a deal for the previously cancelled Bahrain GP to take place in October.

In April 2026, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were both cancelled, also as a result of the ongoing conflict, but a replacement race weekend will now take place between the rounds in Azerbaijan and Singapore.

Even though the event will retain the 'Bahrain GP' title, it will be hosted in Malaysia at the Sepang Circuit, which last held an F1 race of its own in 2017.

The F1 race at the Lusail International Circuit is currently scheduled to take place on November 29 as the penultimate round before the finale in Abu Dhabi.

On the news of the FIA's decision to not bring the WEC calendar to Qatar or Bahrain this year, Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, the president of the Lusail International Circuit said: "We fully respect the decision taken by the FIA WEC to call off this year’s Qatar 1812km. Our commitment to this partnership remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to working closely with both the FIA and the WEC to deliver an exceptional event when the championship returns to Lusail International Circuit.

"We are grateful to our fans, partners, teams and the wider motorsport community for their continued support, understanding and confidence. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in the near future."

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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