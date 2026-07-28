F1 News Today: FIA confirm another Antonelli punishment as stewards backed over ‘painful’ decision
F1 News Today: FIA confirm another Antonelli punishment as stewards backed over ‘painful’ decision
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F1's governing body, the FIA, have confirmed championship leader Kimi Antonelli was handed a second form of punishment on top of his penalty at this year's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Ahead of Sunday's race, both Antonelli and title contender Lewis Hamilton were slapped with three-place grid drops, but the penalties didn't end there.
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Martin Brundle calls Lewis Hamilton penalty 'harsh' at Hungarian Grand Prix
Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle admitted he understood the thinking that the FIA's decision to give Hamilton a five-second penalty for exceeding the pit lane speed limit by just 0.1km/h may have seemed 'harsh' and 'painful'.
But even though Brundle sympathised with the Ferrari star, he backed the stewards', saying they made the right call.
You tell 'em Brundle, rules are rules!
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TWENTY SIX drivers investigated by FIA stewards after major Hungarian Grand Prix blunder
The stewards were kept busy at the Hungaroring during the final race weekend before the summer shutdown, and it wasn't only F1 keeping them on their toes.
The FIA had to investigate a whopping 26 drivers for a single incident at the Hungaroring, where the actions of one driver triggered a grid-wide misunderstanding.
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Fernando Alonso gives grim Aston Martin F1 update: 'We're six months behind'
Fernando Alonso has issued a damning statement about Aston Martin's 2026 season, despite having brought a plethora of upgrades to the Hungarian GP.
The Silverstone-based outfit have only scored one point from the opening 11 grand prix weekends of the season, and their drivers Alonso and Lance Stroll have spent most of the year occupying the back row.
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Lewis Hamilton is throwing away the F1 title and you can't blame Ferrari
It may be Kimi Antonelli who has been leading the 2026 championship forever, but Lewis Hamilton is blowing this F1 title.
For most of the Hungarian GP weekend, Hamilton was favourite to take pole and a win to put serious pressure on Antonelli in the championship, but that didn't quite happen and now, the 19-year-old can enjoy a healthy buffer out front in the standings heading into the three-week break.
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