close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Alonso looking distraught with Stroll pursing his lips, both in green Aston Martin kit with red, white and green Hungarian flag background

Fernando Alonso gives grim Aston Martin F1 update: 'We're six months behind'

Alonso looking distraught with Stroll pursing his lips, both in green Aston Martin kit with red, white and green Hungarian flag background — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso gives grim Aston Martin F1 update: 'We're six months behind'

Fernando Alonso wants to be challenging for podiums once more

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Fernando Alonso has issued a damning statement about Aston Martin's 2026 season, despite having brought a plethora of upgrades to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Silverstone-based outfit have only scored one point from the opening 11 grand prix weekends of the season, and their drivers Alonso and Lance Stroll have spent most of 2026 season occupying the back row.

They've struggled with reliability issues as well as performance struggles, and the best case scenario for the two drivers has often been to finish ahead of the Cadillacs.

But at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Aston Martin brought a whopping 16 upgrades to their AMR26, with design legend Adrian Newey having been working hard on his chassis design for much of this year.

That allowed Alonso to get out of Q1 for the first time this season during Hungarian GP qualifying, while the two drivers finished 13th and 14th respectively during the grand prix.

While Alonso was happy with the progress that has been made with the raft of upgrades, he has admitted that the team are 'six months behind' their midfield rivals in the development race, and suggested that they're going to struggle to become a regular points-scoring team in 2026.

READ MORE: Aston Martin have changed nearly EVERYTHING as new F1 car revealed

Aston Martin now 'understand' 2026 problems

Aston Martin have more upgrades coming to their chassis at the upcoming Italian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix, as confirmed by their team principal Adrian Newey.

As well as this, Honda are bringing more upgrades to the team's power unit at the Dutch GP, the first race after the summer break.

Now, Alonso has revealed that the team are now learning about the problems they had earlier in the year, but has tempered expectations for the rest of 2026.

"The best news is that it seems the problems have been understood, and now we just need time to put everything in place," he told Spanish publication AS. "This year has started so badly, and it's about learning, not so much about results,”

"When you start with such a huge deficit in the engine and chassis, you're worried. You're so far behind that you don't really know where the problem lies. Now, with this upgrade, we can finally calculate exactly how much we're lacking in the chassis and engine.

"Until now, the situation was a bit dramatic, because we were missing countless tenths of a second in both areas.

"Now we know exactly what needs to be done. I think we also know which direction to take the car, because we’ve proven that this direction works much better on the track. The thing is, everyone else has been using this direction since January, and we’re starting in July.

"We’re six months behind, and now we have to win the development race off the track."

READ MORE: FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2026 STANDINGS: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton falters in title battle

Related

F1 Aston Martin Adrian Newey Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Hungarian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Martin Brundle calls Lewis Hamilton penalty 'harsh' at Hungarian Grand Prix

Martin Brundle calls Lewis Hamilton penalty 'harsh' at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 13 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 chief blasts Kimi Antonelli penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 chief blasts Kimi Antonelli penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Carlos Sainz got community noted on Twitter after miserable Hungarian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz got community noted on Twitter after miserable Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend

Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend

  • Yesterday 22:30
Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links

Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links

  • Today 08:58
Bizarre Aston Martin problem returns to give Adrian Newey more headaches despite updates

Bizarre Aston Martin problem returns to give Adrian Newey more headaches despite updates

  • July 25, 2026 22:30

Just in

19:45
Martin Brundle calls Lewis Hamilton penalty 'harsh' at Hungarian Grand Prix
18:44
Mercedes F1 chief blasts Kimi Antonelli penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix
16:45
Carlos Sainz got community noted on Twitter after miserable Hungarian Grand Prix
16:16
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'
15:59
TWENTY SIX drivers investigated by FIA stewards after major Hungarian Grand Prix blunder
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Martin Brundle calls Lewis Hamilton penalty 'harsh' at Hungarian Grand Prix Hungarian Grand Prix

Martin Brundle calls Lewis Hamilton penalty 'harsh' at Hungarian Grand Prix

13 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 chief blasts Kimi Antonelli penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix Hungarian Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 chief blasts Kimi Antonelli penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

1 hour ago
TWENTY SIX drivers investigated by FIA stewards after major Hungarian Grand Prix blunder Hungarian Grand Prix

TWENTY SIX drivers investigated by FIA stewards after major Hungarian Grand Prix blunder

3 hours ago
FIA announce Kimi Antonelli penalty point after Hungarian Grand Prix incident F1 Penalty Points

FIA announce Kimi Antonelli penalty point after Hungarian Grand Prix incident

Today 13:10
Ontdek het op Google Play
x