Adrian Newey confirms MORE Aston Martin upgrades in aggressive bid to reach F1 summit
Adrian Newey confirms MORE Aston Martin upgrades in aggressive bid to reach F1 summit
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Aston Martin F1 boss Adrian Newey has revealed that there are more upgrades coming to the AMR26.
Aston Martin have brought 16 upgrades to their car for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, changing almost everything on the car which has not provided them with success so far in 2026.
They came into the season hoping to challenge for the championship amid the 2026 regulation changes, but have instead found themselves right at the back of the pack, with huge issues with their chassis as well as with the Honda power unit.
Aston Martin have claimed just one championship point from the first 10 grand prix weekends of the season, and have even struggled to finish sessions due to reliability issues.
But they're hoping this new, revised chassis will turn around their fortunes, and signs at the Hungarian GP were promising, with Fernando Alonso getting out of Q1 for the first time this season after qualifying 16th..
And now, Newey has suggested that this is just the beginning of the development of the AMR26, stating that more upgrades are coming as they seek to move closer to the midfield teams in 2026, before building towards 2027.
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Newey positive about Aston Martin upgrades
"Very early days in terms of understanding the new package," Newey said during the team principals' press conference in Hungary. "Provisional results are promising.
"We will have some more steps in Monza and Baku, so it is the first part of our planned upgrade. Very short on parts so being careful with it and trying to learn all about it."
As well as the potential for more upgrades to their chassis, Aston Martin will also have an upgraded power unit from the Dutch GP, with Honda bringing upgrades to their power unit.
Honda will also likely get handed more homologation periods later down the line too, with the FIA's additional development and upgrade opportunities (ADUO) scheme having already given them a helping hand.
ADUO was brought in to help struggling power unit manufacturers following the new regulations which came in at the start of 2026, and Honda are the power unit manufacturer who have struggled the most.
Aston Martin's two-phase plan to become a more competitive outfit looks to be taking shape already.
READ MORE: Aston Martin have changed nearly EVERYTHING as new F1 car revealed
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hungarian GP times and positions
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