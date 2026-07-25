F1 Qualifying Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions

Find the full results from F1 qualifying at the Hungaroring below

Lewis Hamilton will be looking to put pressure on Kimi Antonelli in the world championship by nailing pole position ahead of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion enjoyed both of Friday's practice sessions, ending the day fastest of all drivers having been third in FP1.

Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli suffered a scrappy FP2 having missed FP1, failing to record a competitive lap on soft tyres leaving him down in 13th.

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But even taking Antonelli's hidden pace into account, Mercedes look a step behind Ferrari, with Hamilton's most likely challenger for pole position coming from his team-mate Charles Leclerc who was quickest in FP1 and only a fraction off the pace in FP2.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen will be hoping Red Bull can cause more problems at the Hungaroring after showing excellent pace in Belgium, while Aston Martin will be hoping that their raft of upgrades brought to the Hungaroring can fire them off the bottom and up the grid.

Keep track of all the latest qualifying results from the Hungarian Grand Prix as they happen

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F1 Qualifying Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026

Coming soon....

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change lies in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

F1 RESULTS: Hungarian GP practice times and positions

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