F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring
The weather forecast for the Hungarian Grand PrixMake us your Google favorite
The final race weekend before the F1 summer break for 2026 sees the teams head to Hungary, and here is the all-important weather forecast.
F1 heads to the Hungarian Grand Prix for the 11th round of the season, and the last one before a four-week break where the teams will be enjoying a summer shutdown.
The Hungaroring is an F1 track steeped in history, and this weekend, Lewis Hamilton will be going for an unprecedented ninth Hungarian GP victory.
If he does manage to seal that, then the seven-time world champion will be right back in the hunt for a record-breaking eighth world championship title, currently sat 45 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli heading into the Hungarian GP weekend.
Meanwhile, George Russell will also be desperate to bounce back after a lap one crash at Spa last time out, which has meant he is now 50 points behind championship leader Antonelli.
The last two winners of the Hungarian GP were both McLaren drivers, but it's going to be difficult for them to repeat that this year, despite their MCL40 looking better at the Belgian GP last time out.
Here is the weather forecast for the full weekend of action!
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Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 weather
Friday, July 24: FP1 & FP2
The first practice session of the weekend kicks off on Friday, July 24 at 1:30pm local time (CEST), and the first day of the weekend is likely to be the coolest.
At this time on Friday, temperatures will be at just 23 degrees Celsius, with cloud and sunny spells present at the Hungaroring. There is also a 10 per cent chance of rain falling during FP1, but this would just be a light shower if we do get any rain.
Humidity will also be low at 40 per cent, while a brisk breeze will be hitting the track from the north west, with speeds of around 13mph.
FP2 will get underway at 5pm local time on Friday, by which time temperatures will have risen slightly to 24 degrees Celsius.
The chance of rain will have completely diminished to zero per cent, but the wind speeds will remain high, still at 13mph.
Saturday, July 25: FP3 & Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying
Saturday will be a much clearer day than Friday, with gorgeous sunshine gracing the track and a zero per cent chance of rain all day.
The final practice session of the weekend kicks off at 12:30pm local time, with temperatures reaching the 25 degrees Celsius mark by then.
Under the clear skies, the humidity will have dropped to 32 per cent, while wind speeds are also much tamer than on Friday, at around six mph.
The baking sun will work its magic throughout the day and by the time of qualifying at 4pm local time, temperatures will be up at 28 degrees Celsius.
There is once again a zero per cent chance of rain falling for the first competitive session of the weekend, while humidity will be down at 25 per cent, making it a pleasant afternoon for all in the grandstands at the Hungaroring.
Sunday, July 26: Hungarian Grand Prix
As always, the main event of the weekend takes place on Sunday, with the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lights out for the race is at 3pm local time (CEST), and Sunday will be the hottest of all three days, not ideal for the drivers who have to race 70 laps in the heat.
Temperatures will be up at 30 degrees Celsius for lights out, and will have a real feel of 31 degrees Celsius, while the moderate winds are back, with speeds of 13mph expected.
But crucially, there is also a chance of rain during Sunday's race. At 3pm, there is currently a 14 per cent chance of rain falling, but this looks set to climb the later the race goes on.
Keep checking back to this page throughout the week for updates to the weather forecast.
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