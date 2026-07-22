Alpine set to make driver lineup change at Hungarian Grand Prix

Alpine F1 team have decided to make a change to their driver lineup for FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Enstone-based outfit have had a good start to the 2026 season, currently sat up in fifth in the constructors' championship, although still further away from the top four teams than they would like.

It's been a marked improvement on their 2025 performance, however, with Argentine star Franco Colapinto finally putting in performances that match the consistency of Pierre Gasly.

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But the Hungarian GP may be a little more difficult for Colapinto, as he will have one less practice session to prepare ahead of qualifying.

And that's because Alpine have opted to replace Colapinto with reserve driver Paul Aron for FP1 on Friday, before Colapinto will get his Alpine car back for FP2 at the Hungaroring.

Aron was a contender to replace Colapinto permanently at the end of last season, but Flavio Briatore and Alpine ultimately decided to stick with the young Argentine, with Aron once again the reserve driver for this season.

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Aron replaces Colapinto for FP1

Aron's latest outing in the Alpine car comes as part of the team's attempt to fulfil their rookie driver quota for 2026.

All 11 teams on the grid have to field a rookie driver in each of their cars at least twice throughout the year in order to comply with F1 rules.

Aron made five practice session appearances in 2025 - two with Sauber and three with Alpine - and competed in FP1 in Austria for Audi, but this will be his first outing in an Alpine this season.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Aron said: "I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the A526 for my first FP1 with the team this season.

"I have driven the car in our simulator back in Enstone all year and it will be very valuable to get on track and get a feel myself for the real thing.

"I had very positive performances last season in the three FP1s I did with the team and I'm personally aiming to build on those opportunities and to help in the best way I can for the rest of the weekend."

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