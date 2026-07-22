Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey to address the media at Hungarian Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey to address the media at Hungarian Grand Prix
Alonso and Newey will face the music in HungaryMake us your Google favorite
Both Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey will face F1 media at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, as Aston Martin prepare to bring a raft of upgrades to their car.
Design legend Newey is both the team principal and managing technical partner for Aston Martin, meaning he has had the unusual dual role of having to explain the team's struggles in media interviews, as well as be working hard in the factory on bringing upgrades to the AMR26.
The Brit joined Aston Martin in March 2025 and everyone at the team - including two-time champion Alonso - were excited about the new heights that his presence could take them to.
But it has not worked out well so far.
Struggling with an unreliable Honda power unit and an underperforming Newey-designed chassis, Aston Martin have only managed to score one point from the opening 10 race weekends of 2026.
There is hope, however, that this weekend at the Hungaroring could mark a change for the Silverstone-based outfit. Aston Martin are bringing a completely revised chassis, as part of what is a two-phase plan to try and save their season, as well as start looking towards 2027.
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Aston Martin's upgrades
One of the biggest talking points of the entire weekend will be Aston Martin's upgrades, and how they will perform in comparison to the rest of the team's dismal season so far.
That may be why both Alonso and Newey have been put up for the press conferences, although the FIA state that drivers and team members are picked at random throughout the season.
Newey's Australian GP press conference performance piled the pressure on Aston Martin before the season had even kicked off, with the Brit explaining in brutal detail quite how bad the team's problems were.
Expect him to be a little more upbeat ahead of the Hungarian GP weekend, as the team begin to display the fruits of his labour over the last few months.
The so-called 'AMR26B' will debut at the Hungaroring, before power unit upgrades are expected after the summer break ahead of the Dutch GP.
What time are the F1 press conferences today?
Here are when the various press conferences are on throughout the Hungarian GP weekend.
All times in the table are in BST.
|Date
|Participants
|Time
|Thursday July 23
|Franco Colapinto, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz
|1:30pm
|Thursday July 23
|Oliver Bearman, Oscar Piastri, Isack Hadjar
|2pm
|Friday July 24
|Adrian Newey, Simone Resta, Pierre Wache
|2:30pm
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