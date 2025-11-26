Aston Martin announce new team principal in stunning F1 shakeup

Aston Martin F1 team have announced their stunning pick for a new team principal in a major leadership shakeup ahead of the 2026 season.

The Silverstone-based squad only assigned current F1 boss Andy Cowell to the role at the start of 2025 after an internal reshuffle saw Mike Krack reassigned to chief trackside officer, leaving the space vacant.

Last week, a report from the BBC stated that the team were set for another reshuffle and that ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner was in the running to take over from Cowell.

They also reported that disagreements between Cowell and the team's new Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey had occurred, and now the team have issued the surprise announcement that Newey will be taking over as team principal from next season.

Adrian Newey confirmed as Aston Martin team principal

Aston Martin confirmed the leadership reshuffle ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, announcing the F1 design legend as team principal, with Cowell instead taking up the role of chief strategy officer, reporting to Lawrence Stroll, who will remain in his role of executive chairman.

A statement from the team read: "As Managing Technical Partner, Adrian Newey will be responsible for guiding the technical team, including the trackside operations of the car and will take on the additional role of Team Principal from 2026."

The team stated that this decision had been made in order to allow both Cowell and Newey to divide their responsibilities and optimise efficiency in a way that focuses on their individual strengths.

Following the bombshell announcement, Newey said: "Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team. I'm looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026, where we will face an entirely new position with Aston Martin now a works team combined with the considerable challenge faced by the new regulations.

"Andy's new role, focusing on the integration of the new PU with our three key partners, will be pivotal in this journey."

Cowell added: "Having implemented much needed structural changes as we transition to a full works team and set the foundations for Adrian and the wider organisation, it is an appropriate time for me to take a different role as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, I will help to optimise the technical partnership between the Team, Honda, Aramco and Valvoline and to ensure the seamless integration of the Team’s new PU, fuel and chassis."

In the announcement confirming Aston Martin's restructuring, Lawrence Stroll also gave a statement, saying: "Andy Cowell has been a great leader this year. He's focussed on building a world-class team and getting them to work well together, as well as fostering a culture that puts the race car back at the heart of what we do. This leadership change is a mutual decision we have reached in the interest of the Team. We all look forward to continuing working with him in his new capacity as Chief Strategy Officer.

"I'm also pleased that Adrian Newey will step into the Team Principal role, which will enable him to make full use of his creative and technical expertise. Both these changes will ensure the Team is best placed to play to their collective strengths."

