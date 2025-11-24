F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Lusail

After a dramatic Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 heads to the Lusail International Circuit this weekend for the penultimate race weekend of the 2025 season.

And we have a three-horse race for the drivers' championship title heading into the final two events of the season!

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's disqualifications from the Las Vegas GP mean that four-time champion Max Verstappen is now just 24 points behind Norris and level on points with Piastri, with 58 points still up for grabs across the final two grands prix.

The Qatar GP is a sprint race weekend which means that there are two races and two opportunities for the drivers to score points.

Norris can actually wrap up the title in Lusail, and save a nervous season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP a week later. He just needs to outscore both of his rivals by two points across the weekend.

So, how will the weather forecast impact the sprint and main race this weekend?

F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, November 28 (FP1 & Sprint Qualifying)

With the Qatar GP being a sprint weekend, the competitive action gets underway on Friday with sprint qualifying.

Before that, however, the teams and drivers have a singular hour of practice to try and hone their car setups for the rest of the weekend.

FP1 takes place at 4:30pm local time (AST), with hot temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius expected, even with the sun beginning to set.

Those temperatures will have a real feel of 29 degrees Celsius with 45 per cent humidity expected, while wind speeds will be at a moderate 10mph. Thankfully for the teams, the only practice session of the weekend has a zero per cent chance of rain.

Moving on to sprint qualifying later in the evening (8:30pm local time), temperatures will have dropped to 24 degrees Celsius under the clear night skies in the desert, but humidity rises to 60 per cent, which may make it difficult for drivers.

Once again, there is a zero per cent chance of precipitation for the first competitive session of the weekend, and wind speeds are expected to reach 8mph.

Saturday, November 29 (Sprint Race & Grand Prix Qualifying)

The first race of the weekend - where there will be a crucial eight championship points available to the winner - gets underway at 5pm local time on Saturday.

Conditions will be very similar to FP1, with a zero per cent chance of rain, temperatures hovering around the 25 degrees mark, and a 50 per cent humidity level making for more pleasant conditions than drivers have faced in the past at the Lusail International Circuit.

Wind speeds will be at around 10mph, while the real feel of the temperature even in the clear, dark, desert conditions will once again be 29 degrees Celsius.

In what will be a late night for the drivers, qualifying then takes place a few hours after the 23-lap sprint race, at 9pm local time.

There is still a zero per cent chance of rain hitting the track at this time, while temperatures will have dropped to 23 degrees Celsius. These cooler conditions may just mean that it's harder for drivers to warm their tyres up for qualifying.

Sunday, November 30 (Qatar Grand Prix main race)

Lights out for the main event on Sunday is at 7pm local time (AST), with again not a single drop of rain expected to impact the championship battle between our three protagonists.

Conditions should be fairly manageable for the drivers, with 24 degrees Celsius being forecast, and humidity just north of 50 per cent.

The 57-lap main race is set to be a mandatory two-stop race, and drivers are unlikely to suffer the kind of conditions they faced at the 2023 event, not least because it's later in the year, and also because drivers are now allowed to use driver cooling systems, if the FIA deem it to reach 'heat hazard' conditions.

There will be light winds hitting the Lusail International Circuit, but these will not be as strong as previous days, and are not expected to catch drivers out as they try to find their braking points.

