Sam Hall

Tuesday 1 November 2022 10:30 - Updated: 09:36

An F1 Sprint Race is a relatively new concept for the sport, but it’s one which has brought plenty of praise and that is likely to mean there will be more in the future.

The whole thing was introduced by F1 in 2021 in a desperate bid to drive up interest in the whole of a Grand Prix weekend. And it appeared to achieve its objective.

While Friday practice sessions had been important largely for setup purposes for teams, now each of the three days has a session with crucial bearing on points and the championship.

The first ever F1 Sprint Race was held at Silverstone in July 2021, won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

There were three Sprint Races total in 2021 - at the British Grand Prix, Monza for the Italian Grand Prix and Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

We also have three in 2022, with the final one coming up fast later this month, again in Brazil.

When are the F1 Sprint races in 2022?

There are three F1 Sprint Races in 2022. They are:

Saturday April 23: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola) - 4.30pm

Saturday July 9: Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) - 4.30pm

Saturday November 12: Brazilian Grand Prix (Interlagos) - 4.30pm

NB: All times local

That means of course that Brazil is up next as the final Sprint Race of the 2022 season. That 4.30pm local start time is 2.30pm Eastern in the United States and 7.30pm in the UK.

The weekend schedule for Brazil now looks like this (all times local):

Friday November 11: Free Practice 1 (12.30pm)

Friday November 11: Qualifying (4pm)

Saturday November 12: Free Practice 2 (12.30pm)

Saturday November 12: Sprint Race (4.30pm)

Sunday November 13: Grand Prix (3pm)

Brazil is the only F1 track to get a Sprint Race both in 2021 and 2022.

F1 Sprint Race rules: How do they work?

An F1 Sprint Race changes the whole nature, strategy and flow of a Grand Prix weekend.

Instead of the normal two practice sessions on a Friday, the second session is now Qualifying - which then determines the grid for the Sprint Race on Saturday. The Qualifying session has the normal format over one hour including Q1, Q2 and Q3.

The actual Sprint Race on Saturday takes place over a distance of 100km, around a third of the normal Grand Prix race distance, and it normally lasts around 25-30 minutes. Pit stops are not mandatory.

The grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix is determined by the finishing order of the Sprint Race on Saturday, so it is absolutely crucial for all teams and drivers.

The Sprint Race also offers vital championship points in its own right, with the winner scoring eight points down to the driver in eighth place scoring one.

One other point to note is that the driver who claims pole for the Sprint Race by finishing P1 in Friday Qualy will also have “the status” of pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix. It doesn’t mean they’ll start P1 on Sunday, but they will have pole added to their career records.

A little complicated in some areas (particularly that last one), but overall we like the concept.

What changed for F1 Sprint Races in 2022?

Perhaps the biggest difference from 2021 is the points scored in an F1 Sprint Race. Last year only the top three finishers scored points, this year it is eight.

The other main addition is that P1 in Friday Qualifying is awarded “the status” of pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Useful for career stats, but not a great deal else.

Will there be more Sprint Races?

There is no confirmation as yet, but we could yet end up with six F1 Sprint Races in 2023 after a proposal was put to the Formula 1 Commission in April. That’s double the amount from 2021 and 2022.

F1 and all 10 constructor teams support the move to six Sprint Races, and the FIA backs it “in principle”. But it will assess the impact on trackside operations and personnel before making an official ruling.