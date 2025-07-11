YouTuber arrested after '£30k damage' to F1 car reported at British GP

YouTube sensation AngryGinge was among three content creators arrested at Silverstone last weekend after £30,000 of damage was reportedly caused to an F1 car.

The social media and Soccer Aid star, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, was live streaming his visit to Silverstone as a guest of Red Bull on Friday alongside streamers Chazza and SamHam, before the trio were arrested at the iconic British track on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson told TalkSport: "On Friday, July 4, Northamptonshire Police received a report that a classic Formula 1 car on display at Silverstone Circuit during the British Grand Prix event had sustained several thousands of pounds worth of damage, which was alleged to have been caused by someone accessing the display stand and climbing into the vehicle.

"Officers carried out initial inquiries, and suspects were identified.

"Three men, aged 23, 25 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and taken into police custody.

"Following a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident, all three men were released with no further action."

In his latest YouTube video, Burtwistle could be seen watching on as Chazza climbed into the Racing Point RP19 which was on display on Friday, before the trio were later approached by Police at Silverstone.

Later in the video, Burtwistle emerged after being arrested, saying: "It's been a while, it's been 15 hours and I'm outside the police station, we got arrested and then released because we did nothing wrong, no charge, nothing."

"This is mental, Silverstone security accused us of criminal damage of £30,000."

AngryGinge responds after F1 Silverstone arrest

The popular Twitch streamer continued to explain his experience, saying: "We were streaming the whole thing and we know full well we didn't damage nothing. Not only did we definitely not criminally damage nothing."

"We got arrested at 21:42 I believe yesterday, we've been in there ever since. 15 hours of the same four walls, not knowing what's going on. Mental."

Taking to TikTok after his arrest, AngryGinge continued: "For sitting in a car, they got us, you don't do that at F1.

"They locked us up, they locked me up for watching somebody else sit in a car - they locked SamHam up for watching somebody else sit in a car.

"They locked Chazza up for sitting in a car, criminal damage, they tried to say.

"30 grand, they tried to say."

GPFans have contacted AngryGinge's agent for comment.

