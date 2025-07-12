F1 News Today: Max Verstappen wants answers as star driver summoned to team HQ

Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen has pointed to Red Bull for answers following the shock sacking of their F1 team principal, Christian Horner.

Nico Hulkenberg summoned to Sauber HQ after 'surreal' British GP result

Nico Hulkenberg has been summoned to Sauber's F1 base in Hinwil after his podium success at Silverstone last weekend.

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff arrive for crunch talks over Mercedes move

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff have reportedly arrived in Sardinia ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix for what could be crunch talks over a stunning move to Mercedes F1 team.

Christian Horner's shaky final words at Red Bull leaked after F1 axe

Christian Horner's final words as Red Bull CEO and F1 team principal have been leaked following his shock sacking.

Controversial FIA penalty lights FIRE in feisty McLaren battle

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has insisted that Oscar Piastri will use the 'harsh' penalty he received at the British Grand Prix as motivation for the rest of the season.

