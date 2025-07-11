Nico Hulkenberg summoned to Sauber HQ after 'surreal' British GP result
Nico Hulkenberg summoned to Sauber HQ after 'surreal' British GP result
Nico Hulkenberg has been summoned to Sauber's F1 base in Hinwil after his podium success at Silverstone last weekend.
The German driver picked up his first F1 podium in 239 starts, and Sauber's first since the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix, finishing ahead of home hero Lewis Hamilton in third.
Hulkenberg was instantly pushed into the embrace of his Sauber colleagues when he stepped out of the car after the British GP, whilst the rest of the team popped open the champagne back in hospitality and the garage.
The celebrations have continued into this week, after Hulkenberg paid a special visit to Sauber's factory in Hinwil, to revel in the team's success with those who were not able to enjoy it trackside at Silverstone.
"Monday night I came to Hinwil to capture the moment and obviously our success from yesterday with all the factory people as well," Hulkenberg said in a video on social media.
"Big emotions again, to see everyone here, to see the happy faces and their emotions, and all the work that everyone puts in and contributes is paying off.
"Generally big thanks to all the fans that support us. Thank you very much, we'll keep pushing this season. We can't expect this every weekend now, but I think we're definitely good for some midfield fights and I look forward to the rest of the season."
Hulkenberg and Sauber celebrate maiden F1 podium
Sauber have endured a whirlwind season, with the team struggling to exit Q1 on some weekends, whilst earning a huge haul of points back-to-back in Austria and Britain.
The Hinwil-based outfit have rocketed up the constructors' standings after Hulkenberg's podium, where they currently occupy P6 and are 18 points behind catching Williams.
Hulkenberg was asked to describe his feelings about his first F1 podium at the post-race press conference at Silverstone, where he struggled to put his experience into words.
"Happy, but, you know, it's a lot to take in, to process. It's been a very intense race," Hulkenberg said.
"I think Lando has put it pretty well. It's so intense for us in the car in these changeable conditions on a damp track. You always feel like with one foot you're in the wall when you're exploring and on the limit and then trying to push. So, yeah, very intense.
"Obviously, it was a kind of a distance battle with Lewis at the end who was making up some ground, but not enough, luckily for us at the end. So, yeah, everything coming together, big relief, very happy, very positive day.
"From a massive low yesterday being almost last, literally on the grid, to this result is kind of surreal. It's going to take a few days to process everything and take it all in.
"Good news is we have two weeks now to enjoy it and to celebrate it properly over the next week before we go again."
F1 returns with the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, from Friday, July 25.
