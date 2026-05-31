Oscar Piastri 'flattered' by Red Bull F1 interest
Oscar Piastri 'flattered' by Red Bull F1 interest
Oscar Piastri has spoken out following persistent rumours over Red Bull's interest in his signature
McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has responded to growing rumours that rival team Red Bull have been eyeing him up to replace a potentially outgoing Max Verstappen.
The four-time champion announced his intention to stay in F1 next season during last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, but failed to explicitly mention his Red Bull future or rule out a move to another team.
Verstappen's current contract with the energy drink giants is set to run until the end of 2028, but just like last season, there are performance clauses within his agreement that could allow the Dutchman to depart even earlier than that.
The 28-year-old's dislike of this year's new regulations has continued to dominate the headlines, with Dutch media claiming he is 'seriously considering' retirement as a result.
But regardless of whether Verstappen opts for a move to Mercedes, McLaren, or away from F1 altogether, Red Bull must have a backup plan in place.
And according to the overactive F1 rumour mill, Piastri is their contingency plan.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes clear path for Horner as Monaco GP change confirmed
Piastri on F1 team swap: Why change?
Between the Miami and Canadian GP, reports spread that Piastri was first in line to replace Verstappen in Red Bull's eyes should their star driver ever opt to leave the Milton Keynes-based squad.
Piastri's own contract with McLaren is set to run until at least the end of 2028 as well, but following last year's papaya rules saga with team-mate Lando Norris, it wouldn't be completely unreasonable to suggest the Aussie star could be in favour of a change of scenery.
Should Verstappen exit Red Bull, it would leave a gaping hole at the team who often adhere to a No.1 driver setup, with Piastri potentially in line to take over as the star.
But when asked in Canada about the team's rumoured interest in him should Verstappen leave, Piastri said: "There's obviously not been any discussions or anything but it's flattering, yes. There's not really much more than that, really.
"Hopefully it proves my stock as a driver, which is a nice thing, but I'm very happy with where I am.
"I've got a lot of confidence in this team that we're going to be able to win races and hopefully championships in the future, so I'm very happy where I am."
During an interview with Sky Sports F1, Piastri added: "I've got a good relationship with McLaren, so why change?"
READ MORE: Red Bull are preparing for life after Verstappen and they just proved it
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Oscar Piastri 'flattered' by Red Bull F1 interest
Jaw-dropping 368km/h speed record broken at Italian GP
Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared
Mercedes battling 'unusual' George Russell issue that will last months
Latest News
Monaco begins major F1 overhaul ahead of Grand Prix weekend
- 12 minutes ago
F1 rivals George Russell and Kimi Antonelli given ‘shut the f*** up’ Mercedes warning
- 1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri 'flattered' by Red Bull F1 interest
- 2 hours ago
Jaw-dropping 368km/h speed record broken at Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared
- Today 09:57
Mercedes battling 'unusual' George Russell issue that will last months
- Today 08:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may