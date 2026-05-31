Christian Horner's bid to return to F1 has received a major boost with the news that Mercedes have pulled out of buying a stake in Alpine.

Toto Wolff's squad previously showed interest in acquiring the Otro Capital stake in what some labelled a move to block Horner's return to the sport, but Mercedes are now said to have been put off by an eye-watering valuation.

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FIA to issue Monaco Grand Prix speed limit for F1 drivers

The FIA have confirmed another rule change for the upcoming 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, as the stars of the grid gear up to race the new machinery around the streets of the principality.

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But as the countdown is on for the classic race, concerns have arisen about how fast the new cars may be able to go on some of the fastest sections of the track, causing the FIA to implement changes to power output around the track and limiting top speeds.

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F1 Odds: Monaco Grand Prix favourites with Lewis Hamilton tipped to end long wait for victory

Lewis Hamilton has waited almost two long years for an F1 race victory, but the odds suggest that long drought could end in Monaco.

After securing a grand prix best result with the Scuderia in Montreal last weekend, the seven-time champion has proved doing things his way is working out. But the best could be yet to come with a victory in sight around the principality.

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F1 is killing itself as Monaco Grand Prix change highlights huge problem

Have you ever seen Formula 1 in such a state? The racing series which prides itself on being the pinnacle of motorsport now looks such a shadow of its former self.

Sadly F1's demise has been a steady decline which starts all the way back in 2010. A series of small rule changes and gimmicky introductions since then have led us down a path to where the Monaco Grand Prix alterations are so ludicrous, you had to double check if it was April 1.

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F1 star doesn't like Martin Brundle and he says the feeling is mutual

Martin Brundle has become the highlight of Sky Sports F1's race weekend coverage, with his legendary grid walks cementing him as a national treasure in the eyes of many.

But F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has admitted he 'doesn't like' the broadcaster and former racer, claiming the feeling is mutual.

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