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Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, RB, Montreal, Canada, 2026

Meet the brilliant F1 star who doesn't even have a driving licence

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, RB, Montreal, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Meet the brilliant F1 star who doesn't even have a driving licence

This star of the F1 grid cannot legally drive on UK roads.

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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Formula 1 is still regarded as the pinnacle of motorsport and the grid remains exclusive even with the addition of two more full-time seats for the 2026 campaign.

But even though only 22 drivers in the whole world have the privilege of calling themselves an F1 driver, there is one star of the current lineup who you may have the upper hand on.

Despite spending his life at the wheel of the very finest F1 machinery and state-of-the-art simulators, Racing Bulls star Arvid Lindblad still doesn't have a driving licence.

Young Brit Lindblad is the only rookie on the 2026 grid, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt and keep in mind the fact that nowadays it takes 3-5 working years to book a physical driving test. He is only 18 after all.

But ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the newest star of the Red Bull F1 family has confirmed that he has now begun taking driving lessons.

Watch out world, you might be about to encounter the British-Swedish F1 star at one of the many roundabouts Milton Keynes has to offer.

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F1 star Arvid Lindblad takes first driving lesson ahead of Belgian GP

In an appearance in the Sky Sports commentary box during an England vs India One Day International earlier this week, Lindblad admitted to cricket presenter Ian Ward and commentator Ravi Shastri that he still doesn't have his driving licence.

Ward pointed out that despite being trusted to race around the Silverstone Circuit on home turf last time out in an F1 car, Lindblad in fact doesn't have a UK road driving licence.

When the presenter jokingly said: "Can you not go to the DVLA and say, 'look, here's my super licence (an FIA licence all drivers must earn to qualify to compete in F1), can I have a go on the M1?' Lindblad cheekily replied: "Yeah unfortunately that doesn't work."

Having initially seen the funny side, the 18-year-old then admitted he is keen to get a move on where his practical driving test is concerned, adding: "It's a bit sad that I haven't got my licence.

"It was funny for a bit and now it's just getting a bit silly. So I'm working on it. I had my first driving lesson yesterday (Monday) so yeah, need to get it soon."

Reflecting on his rookie season as an F1 driver earlier in the conversation, Lindblad provided an update on how he has adapted to life on the competitive grid ahead of this weekend's race at Spa.

"It's been so cool, very different from F2, it's been a big step up both on and off the track. But I've loved it," he said.

"In the end, this was something I've been dreaming of my whole life, getting to Formula 1, so I've been really living my dream this year and it's been amazing."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs for Mercedes and more F1 silly season moves

READ MORE: Red Bull told to replace Verstappen with F1 'gem'

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