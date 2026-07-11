F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 date, schedule and how to watch live
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 date, schedule and how to watch live
We are on to iconic SpaMake us your Google favorite
The F1 title race is heating up as we head to the next race in a gripping 2026 season - the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.
Round 10 of this shortened season (remember we lost Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to the conflict in the Middle East) takes us to an iconic circuit in the heart of the Ardennes forest, and there is much at stake.
We now have ourselves a title race with both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton closing in on championship leader Kimi Antonelli after a dramatic British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Even the Constructors' standings are starting to get more interesting, with Ferrari closing the gap on Mercedes after two wins in the last three races.
Now we move on to one of the jewel's in F1's crown, the longest circuit on the calendar at 7.004km (4.352miles), and we have all the detail you need about what should be a gripping 44-lap race.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes disqualification risk as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost
When is the Belgian Grand Prix?
The next race on the calendar takes place on Sunday July 19 with a 3pm local start time at Spa-Francorchamps. That is 2pm in the UK and 9am Eastern/6am Pacific in the US.
It is NOT a Sprint weekend at Spa so we have the normal F1 format of FP1 and FP2 on Friday July 17, FP3 and Qualifying on Saturday July 18 and the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday July 19.
The action on track starts at 1330 local time on Friday with FP1 (1230 in the UK, 0730 Eastern).
How to watch the race live
Sky Sports F1 will of course have the call in the UK with NowTV also having the streaming rights. Channel 4 meanwhile will show highlights on Saturday and Sunday.
It is all change in the US in 2026 with Apple TV taking over the rights from ESPN courtesy of a five-year deal worth $750million. There is a seven-day free trial in play there so some fans will be able to watch at no cost.
Latest F1 standings, who leads the title race?
Antonelli still leads the Drivers' standings but his advantage is shrinking after a three-race run where his results are DNF/P3/P15:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|179
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|154
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|147
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|108
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|97
Mercedes are still dominating in the Constructors' standings and they lead Ferrari by 78 points - but again that advantage has started to shrink significantly:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|333
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|255
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|179
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|128
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|60
For full and complete 2026 F1 standings tables, you can click here for more.
Belgian Grand Prix Odds
The oddsmakers have taken note of recent reliability issues for Mercedes, and the market is considerably tighter for Spa than in recent races. The Silver Arrows still lead the way, but only just with odds at the time of writing looking like this:
|Driver
|Team
|Odds
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|6/4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|11/4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|7/2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11/2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11/1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25/1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|50/1
Belgian Grand Prix history and winners
The most successful driver in Belgian Grand Prix history is the great Michael Schumacher with six victories.
Of the current grid, unsurprisingly Lewis Hamilton leads the way with five wins while Max Verstappen has three.
Hamilton's final victory for Mercedes came at Spa in 2024 after the controversial disqualification of team-mate George Russell.
From a constructor perspective Ferrari is historically the most successful team at Spa with 18 race wins - ahead of McLaren (15), Mercedes (8) and Red Bull (6).
READ MORE: Horner setback as route back into F1 'a dream' and not reality
READ MORE: Piastri manager issues statement about F1 star's future
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 date, schedule and how to watch the next race live
Ferrari truth revealed over F1 Madring 'test' after cost cap controversy
F1 Standings: Current points table and title scenarios as Lewis Hamilton closes the gap
Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged
Latest News
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 date, schedule and how to watch live
- 12 minutes ago
Ferrari truth revealed over F1 Madring 'test' after cost cap controversy
- 2 hours ago
F1 Standings: Current points table and title scenarios as Lewis Hamilton closes the gap
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull are in crisis and Christian Horner has a chilling theory about why
- Today 10:57
Carlos Sainz in 'negotiations with rival F1 team executives' to leave Williams
- Today 09:44
Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged
- Today 08:58
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- Yesterday 16:36
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june