Carlos Sainz in 'negotiations with rival F1 team executives' to leave Williams
Carlos Sainz in 'negotiations with rival F1 team executives' to leave Williams
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Carlos Sainz's move to Williams has, it's fair to say, not quite worked out the way he intended when he signed with the team in 2024. No wonder he is one of the biggest silly season storylines in 2026.
Forced out of Ferrari when Lewis Hamilton's 2025 move was announced early in the year, the popular Spaniard was convinced by Williams' project over Audi's and signed a deal to drive for the British team starting last year.
That first season was the team's best since 2017 and netted Sainz a couple of podium finishes, but that momentum was stopped dead in its tracks by the offering they brought for the first season of the new regulations in 2026.
A slow, overweight car couldn't even make it out to initial pre-season testing in Barcelona, and has struggled for performance since then – with Sainz pulling in just six points in nine races thanks to a trio of ninth place finishes.
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Sainz's 'concrete negotiations' with Audi
Rumours have sprung up in recent weeks that the Spaniard is looking to reverse his 2024 decision in free agency and head to Audi, with some outlets reporting that interest back at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
Japanese outlet Shiga Sports has now claimed that there were 'concrete negotiations' with Audi representatives last weekend at Silverstone,
It's not clear where that information comes from – with no corroborating reports and Sainz himself telling the media at the Austrian Grand Prix that he's asked his 'team' to keep him away from any talks about his future until the summer break at the earliest.
The nugget was dropped in a short piece claiming that Yuki Tsunoda's chances of being back on the grid in 2027 are better than 50 per cent, which concludes unconvincingly: "His popularity in the paddock, commercial value, and hunger for success make us believe that Tsunoda has a more than 50 per cent chance of securing a seat in 2027."
Still, Sainz to Audi is very much a story to keep half an eye on if his apparent dissatisfaction with Williams continues. Incidentally, the one non-Cadillac/Aston Martin team behind James Vowles' team in the constructors' standings? That would be...Audi. This might not be an upgrade.
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