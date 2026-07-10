F1 season ticket announced for 2027 and it's extraordinary

Formula 1 fans listen up! Heineken and F1 have announced their decision to renew the sport's only season ticket for 2027, giving one lucky fan the chance to attend every single race next year.

What makes the opportunity so extraordinary is that the one-of-a-kind season ticket doesn't just offer access to every single round on the calendar, it offers so much more.

Heineken and F1 are offering fans the chance to enter a competition to win the money-can't-buy experience, which allows access to every grand prix for the winner and a plus one, as well as travel, accommodation, and some of the best grandstand seats also included.

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In a video posted on social media, current Season Ticket holder Brandon Burgess (also known as Full Time Formula) called on the connections he’s made on his F1 journey since winning the very first season ticket, including four-time champion Max Verstappen and F1TV presenter Laura Winter.

In the video, Burgess and his new F1 network unpacked the crazy opportunity and explained that they are on the search to find the next season ticket holder.

To find out how to enter the competition for next year's season ticket, check out the details below.

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How to enter F1 season ticket competition for 2027

It's very simple. The competition for 2027 is open to fans all over the world who are over the age of 25, with a simple sign up required to be in with a chance to set off on a year-long adventure to some of the sport's most popular tracks and even some circuits that are returning for next year.

Reflecting on how the once in a lifetime experience has benefitted him so far in 2026, inaugural Heineken x F1 Season Ticket holder Brandon Burgess said: "It’s been amazing to see how many people have connected with my journey over the past 18 months. From the new friends I’ve met at races, to people on social media and a couple of famous faces too, I’ve been able to bond with so many people over our shared love of F1.

"Winning the Heineken x F1 Season Ticket was so surreal and I still can’t quite believe what an incredible opportunity I’ve been given. It’s a lot of pressure to pick the next holder of this coveted pass, but thankfully I’ve got some good friends I can call for a bit of help. I’m so excited to give someone else the opportunity to experience this crazy ride for themselves"

The competition is now open and fans all over the globe can enter here via F1 Unlocked to be in with the chance to win the Heineken x F1 Season Ticket for 2027.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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