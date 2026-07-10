Aston Martin F1 insider and 2009 drivers' champion Jenson Button has shed light on his role with the Silverstone squad and how it differs from that of Fernando Alonso, who he thinks could still have his best years ahead of him.

Button officially retired from motor racing in November 2025 having competed in two consecutive seasons of the World Endurance Championship.

After leaving F1 at the end of the 2016 campaign (aside from a return for a single race the following year) the Brit tried his hand in various alternative categories, including Super GT and Extreme E, as well as taking on the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

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As well as his broadcasting role with Sky Sports F1, Button has taken on the additional responsibility of signing with Aston Martin as a team ambassador from the start of the 2026 championship, where he has been reunited with former McLaren team-mate Alonso.

Speaking to media including GPFans at an event hosted by global ticket marketplace, viagogo, Button explained the difference between his role and Alonso's, saying: "We have very different roles in the team now. For me, you know, I'm not involved in development. I'm not involved in engineering. I'm involved with partners, sponsors, prospects, keeping everyone positive as much as I can.

"So that's my role on the team, and Fernando's role is to try and stay positive, uplift everyone at the factory, and work as hard as you can in developing and working out how they can improve this car."

It's therefore fair to say that both F1 champions have their work cut out for them this season thanks to the struggles Aston Martin are having with their new Honda power unit and the first F1 car for the Silverstone squad that has been designed by legend of the sport Adrian Newey.

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Having seen Alonso and Newey working hard at the factory throughout the first year of the new regulations, Button revealed how the Spaniard really feels about the former Red Bull star's work.

"I'm sure he has real belief in Adrian. But it's just, it's a time thing for Fernando," said Button.

Further expanding on Alonso's dilemma over whether or not to gamble with a longer-term commitment to Aston Martin and trust Newey to turn things around, Button continued: "He's not getting any younger, so I think that's where he's not sure about... that's why he's not sure about his future, because he's not sure whether he can wait around.

"But I think he should, really do, because I'd love to see Fernando fighting for wins in an Aston Martin."

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Button: Alonso shouldn't retire, but I'd respect his decision

In the same conversation, Button also touched on whether he thought Alonso should retire from F1, something the now 44-year-old has done before.

"We know what happens when Fernando retires, because it’s happened already. So, it's not the first time he's retired from Formula 1," said Button, before adding that when the two-time champion does retire: "There'll be donuts in Abu Dhabi on the straight."

"I've obviously been team-mates with Fernando for a couple of years and to see the way that he works and his skill set, not just in terms of driving, but out of the car as well, is pretty exceptional," the Brit continued.

As rumours swirl over a potential return to Enstone for Alonso, Button then touched on whether he feels it would be right for his former team-mate to end his career with Aston Martin or not.

"I think if he leaves the sport, he's done it for the reasons that he thinks are right, and that's because he wants to go and race competitively in something else. I think it's a shame leaving with where he is at the moment in the sport.

"I still think he's got years in him to be competitive and fight for podiums and wins. I really do. So, it will be a shame if he leaves, but I also respect it, because as a driver it takes a lot of thought in terms of when you retire and making sure it's the right time.

"For me, everyone said 36 is way too young to retire, but I'd spent three years trying to retire. So it was the right time once the 2016 season hit.

"So, I hope he stays, but if he leaves, I respect that, and I'll be watching him wherever he goes," Button concluded.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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