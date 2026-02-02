Jenson Button has made a sensational return to Formula 1 after joining the Aston Martin team.

Button turned his back on motor racing after retiring at the end of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) season in 2025.

But the 2009 F1 champion is already back in the motorsport realm after joining Aston Martin as their new Team Ambassador on a 'multi-year agreement'.

The British star will be representing Aston Martin at multiple events across the globe in partner programmes, media engagements while offering his experience and expertise to audiences.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner declares ‘unfinished business’ in F1 as Red Bull warned of Max Verstappen exit

Button excited for Aston Martin role

Speaking about the deal Button said: "Joining Aston Martin Aramco during such a transformative time in the team and the sport's history is really exciting for me.

"Honda's new works partnership with the team was a huge draw and I look forward to bringing my years of experience working with them to my new role as ambassador. The 2026 season is going to be fascinating and being part of such an ambitious team is a real opportunity. I can't wait for Melbourne!"

The move pits the 46-year-old back with the team's engine supplier Honda, who he won his first F1 race with at the classic 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix, and who he also worked with late on in his final years at McLaren.

Will Jenson Button drive for Aston Martin in F1?

Button also links up again with former McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso who will be the team's lead driver along with Lance Stroll in the team. Button's deal with Aston Martin is not a driving one so he will not be racing with the team.

Which F1 teams did Jenson Button drive for?

Button started his F1 career with Williams back in 2000, before moving to Benetton, then Renault, for 2001 and 2002. From 2003 to 2005 he moved to BAR who morphed into Honda until the end of 2008. From the ashes of Honda, Button won the world championship with Brawn in 2009 before moving to Mercedes in 2010 where he stayed until the end of his career in 2016 - returning in one-off to replace the Indy 500 bound Alonso for the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix.

After retiring in F1, Button continued to race in other motorsports series, including Super GT in Japan and the World Endurance Championship. He competed four times in the Le Mans 24 Hour race including last year for the Cadillac Jota Team. Button has been back in F1 since retiring from the grid, including serving a similar ambassadorial run with Williams while also being a popular pundit on Sky Sports coverage.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

Related