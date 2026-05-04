close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Adrian Newey scowling with a cup of coffee

Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress

Adrian Newey scowling with a cup of coffee — Photo: © IMAGO

Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress

Adrian Newey developed an aggressive AMR26 chassis ahead of the season

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

While most of Aston Martin's problems throughout 2026 have been attributed to their power unit, a new report suggests that Adrian Newey could be partly to blame.

Aston Martin are currently sat rock bottom of the constructors' championship standings.

The team have improved their reliability during the April break, with both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finishing a race together for the first time at the Miami Grand Prix.

Aston Martin have had five weeks to try and sort things out, and their power unit manufacturer Honda have been working hard to try and solve some of their power output and reliability issues.

But now, The Race are reporting that part of the work that Honda have had to do during the spring break is developing and testing their power unit in the back of the AMR26 chassis for the first time, having not had chance to do that before the season started.

The above report states that one of the reasons for this might have been because Aston Martin's chassis was ready late, with the Silverstone-based outfit missing large parts of the Barcelona shakedown test because of Newey pushing for a more aggressively built chassis.

At Sakura during the five-week break, Honda were able to have the chassis there with them, helping them to develop and test the power unit.

Honda trackside general manager and chief engineer, Shintaro Orihara, told F1.com: "We took the opportunity to keep one of the AMR26 cars on site for further static testing in Sakura for the first time, focusing our efforts on reducing the vibrations and thus increasing reliability.

"We have made some progress, allowing us to implement further countermeasures in Miami and later in the season."

READ MORE: Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal

Is Newey's Aston Martin chassis any good?

Design legend Newey has claimed 26 world championships across his illustrious career, and is hoping to turn the Silverstone-based outfit into a championship-challenging team in the years to come.

However, the team's start has been disastrous and, although radical, Newey's 2026 car design has not escaped criticism.

It has recently been reported that, even if the AMR26 had one of the dominant Mercedes power units in the back of their cars, they would still only be fighting around the midfield with the likes of Alpine and Haas.

Having said that, scoring regular points like those two teams is something that Aston Martin can only dream of as things stand.

A long way to go for Newey, Honda and co if they are to become a serious championship-challenging outfit within the next few years.

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin turmoil: 'Tougher than taking care of my son'

Related

F1 Aston Martin Adrian Newey Miami Grand Prix Honda

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton pays moving tribute after death of former F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton pays moving tribute after death of former F1 driver

  • 5 minutes ago
Next F1 race: Updated 2026 schedule with dates and times for the Canadian Grand Prix

Next F1 race: Updated 2026 schedule with dates and times for the Canadian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty after Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty after Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 23:58

Just in

10:57
Lewis Hamilton pays moving tribute after death of former F1 driver
08:58
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'
08:30
Next F1 race: Updated 2026 schedule with dates and times for the Canadian Grand Prix
08:15
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
07:30
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress Aston Martin F1

Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress

1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision' Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'

2 hours ago
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

2 hours ago
FIA hit Ferrari F1 with LATE time penalty after Miami Grand Prix Miami Grand Prix

FIA hit Ferrari F1 with LATE time penalty after Miami Grand Prix

Yesterday 23:56
Ontdek het op Google Play
x