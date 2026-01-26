Aston Martin confirm they will run only TWO days in F1 testing

Aston Martin have revealed that they will only complete two days of testing at this week's shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

F1 is in Barcelona this week for a five-day pre-season testing event, with a behind-closed-doors shakedown taking place at the former home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Those five days will then be followed by two three-day events in Bahrain in February, as teams attempt to get their heads around the new wholesale regulation changes coming to F1 this year.

McLaren confirmed last week that they would not be present for the first day of testing in Barcelona, while Williams are missing the full week, with their 2026 car not yet ready to take to the track.

Now, Aston Martin have confirmed that they will not be at the track until Thursday, leaving themselves just two days of the test before the televised sessions begin in Bahrain in early February.

"The AMR26 will be in Barcelona later this week for its shakedown," the team said in a statement. "Our intention is to run Thursday and Friday."

Aston Martin looking for 2026 gains

With design legend Adrian Newey now on board at Aston Martin as their managing technical partner and team principal, the Silverstone outfit are very much hoping that they will be in the mix for podiums once more after a dismal 2025 season.

They could only finish seventh in the constructors' championship last year, and have not claimed a podium since 2023.

With Newey and a new power unit partnership with Honda getting underway in 2026, the team are looking in a good place.

Time will tell whether or not they can provide two-time world champion Fernando Alonso with a car capable of challenging for his first race victory since the 2013 Spanish GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as Christian Horner in talks to return

Related