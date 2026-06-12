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Hamilton smiling with grumpy Leclerc edited next to him in white Ferrari kit holding F1 microphone

Lewis Hamilton at centre of Ferrari blunder at Barcelona Grand Prix

Hamilton smiling with grumpy Leclerc edited next to him in white Ferrari kit holding F1 microphone — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton at centre of Ferrari blunder at Barcelona Grand Prix

It was an embarrassing blunder for the team

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Ferrari have been involved in an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, with Lewis Hamilton's kit being worn by Charles Leclerc in Barcelona.

This weekend sees the seventh round of the 2026 F1 season, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the newly-named Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The race is normally known simply as the Spanish Grand Prix, but the home of that event has now changed, with the new street circuit in the Spanish capital of Madrid taking that honour.

But nonetheless, we are still racing in Barcelona this year, and Hamilton heads into the weekend hoping to build on what has been his best spell as a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton has claimed two successive second-place finishes in Montreal and Monaco and has moved up to second in the drivers' championship, ahead of former team-mate George Russell and new team-mate Leclerc.

And while Hamilton is thriving, Leclerc has struggled, suffering what he described as his 'worst ever' weekend in Canada, before crashing into the wall in both qualifying and the race in Monaco.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing

Ferrari's kit gaffe

Struggling for the same kind of form as his team-mate, it looked on Thursday as though Leclerc was trying an unusual way of channelling his inner Hamilton.

The Monegasque driver turned up to the track in Ferrari gear emblazoned with the seven-time champion's number 44.

It looked to be some kind of mix up on the team's part, taking to social media to post an image of a smiling Leclerc with the caption: "When the hotel gets your laundry mixed up."

Leclerc, of course, normally sports the number 16 on his team kit, as well as on the front of his car. Let's hope the Ferrari livery designers haven't got the numbers mixed up on the cars too, or things could get a little confusing during Sunday's race.

READ MORE: FIA announces groundbreaking F1 engine changes in major U-turn

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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