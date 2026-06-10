Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
The hearing will start on Thursday in Barcelona
The result of Sunday's 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix could yet be changed with the FIA scheduling an official hearing to kick off the review process into a controversial race.
After protests from French team Alpine, the stewards will hold a right to review hearing in Barcelona on Thursday (1pm local time, noon UK, 7am Eastern) into the penalties handed to Pierre Gasly.
Gasly finished a wild race in the principality in third place on the road, but was handed a pair of five-second penalties for speeding in the pitlane, which subsequently dropped him to seventh.
The driver himself said he was "heartbroken" in the immediate aftermath and pleaded for the FIA to look into the matter again.
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So what happens next?
Now it has been confirmed that Gasly and Alpine will get their right to review, but this is only the start of a two-part process. Thursday's hearing will decide if there is enough new evidence to reopen the case (and that evidence must be significant).
Should all four active stewards confirm that significant new evidence is present, a second part of the process will then reassess the penalties.
Could the result change?
The driver most at risk from this hearing process is another Frenchman, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar. He claimed that final spot on the podium thanks to Gasly's penalties.
Should those penalties be overturned, Gasly would return to P3 with Hadjar being relegated to P4 and reclaiming that podium position.
Speeding penalties galore at Monaco
Gasly's penalties were just the tip of the pitlane speeding iceberg on Sunday, with a total of drivers - including Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton - being handed penalties. So why was that?
There isn't a laser keeping track of every car's speed for every second of the time they're in the zone. At the timing lines etc, sure, but the best way to measure average speed is to measure the time it takes to get from one place to another and work it out from that.
That, in a nutshell, is what doomed George Russell, Gasly (twice), Franco Colapinto, Hamilton and Oscar Piastri.
The pitlane in Monaco can effectively be cut by a couple of meters, thanks to a little kink in the entrance. If you're going at your precisely dialled-in 60km/h and cut a couple of meters off your journey, you're going to look like you were slightly over the limit. All five drivers were pinged for officially being just 0.1km/h over the limit. The margins could not have been finer.
Current Monaco Grand Prix result
As of now, the result for Sunday's race (subject to potential change of course) looks like this:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|-
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+6.271
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+23.394
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+24.261
|5
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+26.553
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+29.010
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+30.369
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+33.413
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+37.140
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+41.899
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+42.748
|12
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+43.353
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+44.102
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+48.964
|15
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+49.153
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|DNF
|17
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|DNF
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|19
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNF
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|22
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|DNF
Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:13.481 on lap 76.
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