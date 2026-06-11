New Max Verstappen F1 contract clause revealed with Russell in danger at Mercedes
New Max Verstappen F1 contract clause revealed with Russell in danger at Mercedes
Verstappen could be on the move
Max Verstappen could be biggest catalyst for a wild F1 silly season this summer, and a record-setting move away from Red Bull remains a very major possibility.
The four-time world champion has endured a very frustrating start to his 2026 campaign, currently sitting down in seventh position in the Drivers' standings, a massive 113 points behind runaway leader Kimi Antonelli.
The 28-year-old Verstappen has been frustrated by both the new FIA regulations and by Red Bull's early struggles. Last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix was the perfect example - a brilliant P2 in Qualifying on Saturday followed by a disastrous DNF on Lap 1 on Sunday.
READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
Verstappen contract situation
Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull which runs through to 2028, but there is of course an exit clause, one which the Dutchman could exercise after the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 26.
There is reportedly another key part to this clause though, and it could yet push Verstappen even closer to the exit door at Red Bull. Per Roger Benoit - doyen of F1 paddock reporters for Swiss outlet Blick - it comes a little later in the year.
Benoit claims that Verstappen does not need to then confirm his decision to Red Bull until five races later, in October. By which time the superstar will have a much stronger idea of where his current team are heading.
There is of course another, even more nuclear scenario still in play - Verstappen retiring from the sport altogether. He has spoken openly about this possibility due to those new F1 regulations he hates so much.
Now it remains to be seen whether the FIA announcing a gradual move to a 60-40 ICE/MGU-K split by 2028 will be enough to keep him in F1.
Mercedes the number one option, Russell under threat
Of course the most likely option for a Verstappen landing spot would be Mercedes, the team which has won all six races so far this season and which dominates both the Drivers' and Constructors' standings.
So if Toto Wolff does finally pull the trigger on a serious bid to obtain Verstappen's services, who makes way at Mercedes? According to Blick there is only one answer.
With the brilliant Italian teenager Antonelli riding the crest of a wave after five consecutive race wins, it is British star George Russell who is very much the man in danger.
Benoit claims the 'door is always open' for Verstappen at Mercedes, and adds chillingly: "One thing is clear: if Verstappen wants to drive for the Silver Arrows, then Russell is gone. Yes, that's how brutal the business is".
In sharp contrast to Antonelli, Russell's season has descended quickly into freefall since he won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.
The 28-year-old has gone from world championship favourite to 68 points behind team-mate Antonelli, concluding that concerning slump with two pointless afternoons in Canada and Monaco.
ADUO news piles on the agony for Verstappen
Verstappen's mood right now is unlikely to be improved by the news that despite Red Bull's struggles, the team has the 'best power unit on the grid' in 2026.
That means while he will not be getting upgrades any time soon, while even the mighty Mercedes monster will, per the power unit wrinkle thrown in by the FIA this year.
How much would a Verstappen transfer cost?
Verstappen reportedly tops the table of driver salaries in 2026, earning around $70million per season with Red Bull.
Should he decide to test the market, as a generational talent in the prime of his career, it's believed he could become the first ever $100million per year driver in the sport.
|Driver
|Team
|Base salary
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|$70m
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$60m
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$34m
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$34m
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$30m
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|$20m
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$13m
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$13m
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|$12m
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|$12m
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$12m
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|$8m
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|$7m
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|$7m
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|$5m
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|$5m
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$2m
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|$2m
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|$1m
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|$1m
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|<$1m
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|<$1m
READ MORE: F1 champion Verstappen just doxxed himself at the Monaco GP
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