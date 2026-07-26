F1 Bahrain Grand Prix confirmed for 2026 return but not in Bahrain

The Bahrain Grand Prix is to be held away from Bahrain

The Bahrain Grand Prix is returning to the F1 2026 schedule, but it will be held in a different country.

It has been confirmed that F1 have replaced the race which was one of two grands prix which were cancelled back in April because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia fell off the calendar, making it a 22-race season, but F1 have been looking to replace those events ever since.

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A number of tracks have been tipped to be joining the 2026 schedule, but now it's been confirmed that F1 will replace the Bahrain Grand Prix with... the Bahrain Grand Prix.

However, in an unusual move, the race will be held in Malaysia, not Bahrain.

That means that the Sepang Circuit will be returning to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2017, when Max Verstappen claimed his second career victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second.

Malaysia hosted an F1 race every year between 1999-2017, with the Sepang Circuit becoming a staple of the F1 calendar.

However, rising hosting fees and declining ticket sales meant that it became increasingly difficult for the circuit to host an F1 race, and it was announced ahead of the 2017 event that it would be the last edition of the Malaysian GP.

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When will the Bahrain (Malaysian?) Grand Prix be held?

But now, Malaysia will be back on the calendar, despite the fact that the Malaysian Grand Prix will not.

F1 have announced that a race will be held in Kuala Lumpur on October 4, a week before the already scheduled race in neighbouring Singapore, creating a triple header with the Azerbaijan GP a week before that, too.

The event is still subject to final agreements and official sign-off, including the approval of the World Motor Sport Council, but has been agreed upon by F1, the FIA, the government of Bahrain, and the government of Malaysia.

F1 will call the race the Bahrain Grand Prix, having been keen to add that race back to the calendar at a later date. However, the situation in the Middle East remains uncertain, so a return to Bahrain was not possible logistically.

It is unclear what will happen with the other cancelled event, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while two other events may well be under threat in future months too.

The 2026 season ends with two races in the Middle East, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and it's been reported that both Imola and Portimao in Portugal under consideration to hold the season finale, if a trip to Abu Dhabi is not able to occur.

Domenicali thanks FIA and Bahrain and Malaysian governments

Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of F1, said of the news: "We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026. Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.

"I would like to express our sincere thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as well as their respective governments for making this extraordinary outcome possible through their vision, commitment, and decisive action.

"Of course, I would also like to thank FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his partnership and collaboration throughout the process.

"Most importantly, this is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue. Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history.

"It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world."

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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