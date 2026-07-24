Malaysian Grand Prix tipped to make sensational F1 return this year

Malaysia's proximity to Singapore is being stated as a reason for the potential move

The Malaysian Grand Prix could make a stunning return to the F1 calendar this year in a late calendar reshuffle.

Malaysia hosted an F1 race every year between 1999-2017, with the Sepang Circuit becoming a staple of the F1 calendar.

However, rising hosting fees and declining ticket sales meant that it became increasingly difficult for the circuit to host an F1 race, and it was announced ahead of the 2017 event that it would be the last edition of the Malaysian GP.

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Max Verstappen won that race, just the second victory of his career, but Sebastian Vettel is the most successful driver at the Sepang, winning the race on four occasions.

But now, Verstappen could soon get the opportunity to try and catch up to his Red Bull predecessor's record, with it being widely reported that Malaysia is one track being seriously considered by F1 to host a grand prix weekend later in 2026.

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Malaysia to make up for cancelled races?

Both of the F1 races that were scheduled for April this year had to be cancelled, due to the war in the Middle East, with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia falling off the calendar for this year.

That left the 2026 season as a 22-race season rather than the usual 24 race weekends that we have become accustomed to.

While GPFans understands that the possibility of Bahrain returning to the schedule is not completely off the table, reports in British media are claiming that a race back at the Sepang Circuit is more likely.

The war in the Middle East is still ongoing, meaning there is still uncertainty around Bahrain's ability to hold a race this year, while Malaysia is very close to Singapore, where F1 will be visiting anyway in October.

There is a one-week break in the schedule following the Singapore GP, which would allow Malaysia to slot in with limited logistical disruption given the proximity of the two locations.

The return of Malaysia is being reported by many different media outlets, and GPFans understand that Malaysia is one of several circuits under consideration to potentially hold a grand prix further down the line.

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