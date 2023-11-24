All of Verstappen's F1 records and the ones which elude him

Jay Winter

Friday 24 November 2023 13:57

As the F1 season hurtles towards its climax in Abu Dhabi, Max Verstappen finds himself not only in the race for the championship but also in a league of his own when it comes to rewriting the record books.

The Dutch dynamo has etched his name into several illustrious pages, including the most dominant title win, the youngest race winner, and the best win ratio.

Verstappen's current records include holding the title for the most consecutive wins, the youngest F1 race winner, and boasting the best win ratio in a season.

With 18 wins under his belt in 2023, he is on the brink of surpassing his own record for the most wins in a season. Additionally, his remarkable consistency places him in the annals of F1 history with the most consecutive races at the top of the standings.

Max Verstappen broke the record for most consecutive wins in F1 history

Verstappen clinched his 18th win of the 2023 F1 season at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

What is Verstappen still aiming for?

However, as the Red Bull prodigy savours his current achievements, the future holds both challenges and potential glory.

Verstappen is eyeing his fourth world title, chasing records set by legends like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, who both have seven.

Max Verstappen has previously insisted that he isn't interested in winning seven world titles

Other records that elude the Dutchman are breaking the streak for the most consecutive world championships, and clinching titles with the most different constructors.

Yet, the Dutch maestro is not immune to records that might elude him. While he cannot rewrite the history of the youngest world champion, Verstappen remains focused on carving his own legacy.

