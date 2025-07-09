Max Verstappen delivers telling response to Christian Horner sacking in 26-word statement

Max Verstappen has issued a heartfelt thank you to his outgoing Red Bull boss Christian Horner on social media, using just 26 words.

Horner was sacked from his role as Red Bull team principal - a role he held for over 20 years - earlier on Wednesday, and an official statement has revealed that he has been replaced by Laurent Mekies in the role.

The Brit claimed six constructors' titles and eight drivers' championships in that time as Red Bull chief, including four drivers' titles won by Verstappen.

Horner nurtured Verstappen from a 17-year-old rookie in his first season in the sport with Red Bull's junior team, into a driver ready to be Red Bull's number one, and then into one of the best drivers that the sport has ever seen.

And now Verstappen has thanked his old boss for the role that he played in his career, posting on Instagram: "From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes.

"Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!"

That short but sweet statement was the first to be issued by a senior member of the Red Bull team, with neither Horner nor Helmut Marko having broken their respective silences yet.

Mekies will take over for the rest of 2025, and will be looking to boost their current fourth-place standing in the constructors' championship, before a huge new era for the team.

2026 sees wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, in a chance for Red Bull to try and get themselves back into a dominant position.

They are also implementing their own power unit programme in 2026, in partnership with Ford, while the long-term future of Verstappen is also seemingly in doubt.

Mekies will have a huge job on his hands to try and once again turn Red Bull into a championship-challenging outfit.

