Juan Pablo Montoya has hit back at criticism from Max Verstappen after his comments in the media.

Verstappen had accused the Colombian of talking 'so much nonsense', after the former Williams man called for F1 drivers to be punished for criticising the new regulations, with the pair now going back and forth in the media.

The Dutchman had suggested that the former racer is simply pumping out controversial takes for the sake of maintaining his media career, while Montoya has now responded by calling it 'wrong' for the four-time F1 champion to drive a Mercedes in his Nurburgring adventures, while saying that if Verstappen is angry with him, he has 'more issues in [his] life than [he] should'.

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Of course, it doesn't especially help Montoya's case that he gave these quotes to talkSPORT BET, presumably earning himself a few quid from the ongoing controversy.

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Montoya: We've never had any issues

“No. No, there's no drama," he said. "And if there is, honestly, if you're angry about that, then you have more issues in your life than you should.

“I've talked to [Max Verstappen] in the past and at races, and actually, we get on really well. We don't spend time talking to each other, but we say ‘Hi,’ and I say hello to Jos [Verstappen]. We've never had any issues, and I don't think we do now.

“I do think, though, it was wrong for him to drive that Mercedes at the Nurburgring. When Ford is putting so much money into the sport at Red Bull, to drive a Mercedes was just wrong.”

On the BBC appearance which started the mini-feud, in which Montoya called for Verstappen and others to be 'parked' for their criticism, he said: “The interview with the BBC was taken completely out of context. I had said that all the drivers who were talking s*** about F1 should get penalty points or a ban for a race, as they do in every other sport.

“If I work for you and talk s*** about your company, you are going to fire me. It's the nature of the beast. And they asked me if that included Max, I said, ‘Yeah'. Because it was Max who became the story.

“People asked Max what he felt about me, so of course, he reacted. If it had been the other way around, I would have done the same thing as Max said. It’s normal. I don't think he gives two f****, to be honest. I certainly don't!

“Martin Brundle, who has never liked me, and the feeling is mutual, got me in the grid. He said, 'I see you have p***ed off Max'. I replied: ‘Nothing new there'."

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