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Verstappen, Lily, socials

F1 dad Max Verstappen reveals why he doesn't want baby Lily in the paddock

Verstappen, Lily, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 dad Max Verstappen reveals why he doesn't want baby Lily in the paddock

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet recently gave birth to baby Lily

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has opened up on his change of approach now that he is a father.

Verstappen became a dad for the first time last year, when partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to a baby girl; Lily Verstappen-Piquet.

She has recently celebrated her first birthday, and both Verstappen and Piquet have shared adorable updates on their growing family via social media in recent months.

But, on the whole, Verstappen wants to keep his family life private from the media, and does not want to push F1 or sport in general on Lily.

“For me, the most important thing is: always be yourself,” Verstappen told De Telegraaf. “And as far as I’m concerned, she is free to decide for herself what she enjoys doing later on.

“There are many parents who push their child and want to steer them in a certain direction, for example regarding sports. That is exactly what you shouldn’t do. I think you can introduce a child to certain sports, but ultimately they have to choose for themselves what they want to do.

“Although practicing sports is generally good. To stay healthy and it also keeps you off the streets. You are less likely to do stupid things then. In addition, I think it is important to be kind to your family, and to sometimes stop and think that not everyone will be around forever. And to be compassionate, especially towards the people around you.”

READ MORE: Verstappen announces he IS staying in F1 but does not rule out Red Bull exit

Will we see baby Lily in the F1 paddock?

Verstappen is clearly keen to not push F1 on his daughter, despite the gene pool that she has come from with Verstappen's Mum and Dad being successful racers and Piquet's father and brother also having been F1 stars.

And it seems as though this includes Lily coming to watch the racing, too.

Asked if he will start bringing baby Lily to the F1 paddock in the future, Verstappen said: “I don't want her in the picture right now. She has to decide for herself later whether she wants that or not. That is why I don't want her in the paddock now. Firstly, because she won't remember it later anyway, but also with privacy in mind. A baby or young child should lead a carefree life.

“I actually always go home as soon as possible after the race. I’m away so much already, also for those other races outside of Formula 1, so otherwise I try to be home as much as possible.”

READ MORE: Verstappen's new Red Bull low sees him blaming the pedals at Canadian GP

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Kelly Piquet Lily Verstappen-Piquet

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