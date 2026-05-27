Max Verstappen 'given Red Bull ultimatum' as F1 champion considers his future

Max Verstappen has been given an ultimatum by Red Bull as he considers his future in F1, according to reports from Austria.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has spoken openly and regularly in recent months about the potential that he could retire from the sport due to his frustration about the new 2026 regulations.

There is also the possibility that the four-time world champion could join another F1 team, with his contract (which runs through to 2028) containing an exit clause which could kick in from July.

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The uncertainty surrounding Verstappen's future is concerning for Red Bull - who themselves need to know urgently whether he is in or out for at least the next two seasons.

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Red Bull pushing Verstappen for an answer

According to Austrian outlet OE24 the team is asking its superstar to provide a definitive answer before the summer break begins in late July.

According to the report, Red Bull is keen to understand Verstappen's position as the team would need to recruit a new lead driver should he decide to exit stage left. On top of that, several key sponsorship deals also depend on the Dutchman's presence.

Max will not be rushed

From his side, Verstappen is refusing to be rushed into a decision - he is keen to see whether the mooted regulation changes to a 60-40 ICE-electrical power split in 2027 actually come into force.

All of this means increasing tension at Red Bull according to the OE24 report, as the team comes to terms with a mass exodus of star talent.

In the last two years the all-conquering Milton Keynes outfit has lost Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley among others.

Verstappen knows he will also soon lose his closest remaining confidant in the shape of race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase - who will move to McLaren as Chief Racing Officer no later than 2028.

Could Verstappen join Lambiase at McLaren?

OE24 claims that should Verstappen move to another team, a straight swap sending him to McLaren in return for Australian Oscar Piastri would be the likeliest outcome.

It is more likely though that Verstappen being available would lead to an auction for his signature, with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin also involved.

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