F1 News Today: Ferrari go fully electric, insider shocked

Ferrari's share price plunged dramatically on Tuesday morning after the company launched it's first ever electric car.

Having previously resisted pressure to come away from combustion engines and produce an entirely electrically powered car, Ferrari have now done just that.

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F1 insider ‘astounded’ as McLaren allow star to make rival team switch

Confirmation that one of McLaren's key F1 players will be making the move to a rival team has left a prominent insider 'astounded' by the decision.

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The papaya outfit overseen by CEO Zak Brown have suffered a disjointed start to the 2026 campaign and after last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, have even completed less grand prix laps than Aston Martin in the new regulations cycle.

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Spectators hospitalised in serious crash at Isle of Man TT races

Two spectators remain in hospital following a crash at this year's Isle of Man TT Races in an incident which also involved a motorbike rider.

During practice on Monday, May 25, an unnamed competitor crashed into a crowd on the exit to Parliament Square in Ramsey, causing the session to be red flagged just before 2pm BST.

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Hamilton has found his formula for F1 success but it does not include Ferrari

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was back on good form at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, claiming his second podium of the season after just five rounds.

Hamilton struggled during his maiden campaign in red, putting on a show of some of the most downbeat interviews and disappointing results of his illustrious career.

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Red Bull new signing says Jos Verstappen is 'a pure thug: Don't f*** around with Jos'

Red Bull's newest F1 signing has provided a fascinating insight into his close relationship with the Verstappens, applauding the energy drink giant's star driver Max and labelling his father Jos a 'pure thug.'

Jos Verstappen once raced in F1 himself, enjoying a career that spanned across eight championships between 1994 and 2003 and even saw him land the role of Michael Schumacher's team-mate at Benetton.

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