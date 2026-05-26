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Lewis Hamilton, generic, Ferrari, Miami, 2026

Lewis Hamilton delivers verdict on his Ferrari team after chaotic first year

Lewis Hamilton, generic, Ferrari, Miami, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton delivers verdict on his Ferrari team after chaotic first year

It's a big change from Year 1 to Year 2!

Lewis Hamilton has hailed the personnel on his side of the Ferrari garage, as he continues his second season with the F1 giant.

The seven-time world champion's first season with the Scuderia was borderline disastrous compared to expectations, failing to bring a single podium finish in 24 grands prix.

Hamilton's relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami appeared strained too (it was no surprise when Adami was moved to a different role in the offseason), but the Brit appears more settled early in season two.

Hamilton has appeared much happier with his process and the team around him, and optimistic about the rest of the year after claiming a P2 finish in Montreal.

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Hamilton: We've got the car in the right place

The driver sporting the iconic number 44 on the nose of his car notably eschewed simulator running ahead of this weekend's race, and indicated that he intends to continue to do so in future races.

Speaking about his feelings after qualifying for Sunday's grand prix, he said: "Honestly, for me, my engineering team is now just where I need it and we've finally got the car this weekend in a place where I really feel like myself, and I really hope that continues.

Hamilton is happy with his Ferrari team right now.
Hamilton is happy with his Ferrari team right now.

"I don't need to change up my team, we just need to keep on working and do what works for me. I'll prepare the same for the next race and hopefully we'll be a bit better next race."

Hamilton: The car is fantastic

He was also asked by Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes if he believed that Ferrari could become the team to beat if they can extract a little more power in the weeks and months ahead, and said: "Yes, absolutely.

"I mean, the guys at the factory have done an amazing job with the car, and we still have improvements to make, but the car is fantastic. It's just, it's a battle of development through the season.

“Obviously, some people bring upgrades one weekend and others the other, but yeah, we just have to have the mercy of the lack of power that we have, and I know that everyone worked really hard on the engine. The reliability is obviously very good. It's just when you're lacking that straight line speed against the Mercedes, it's very, very tough.

“But nonetheless, you know, we expect that the rest of the season, that's just the way it is. So we'll just try and see if we can continue to add on to the car and try and close the gap, if we can go to quicker three corners in some, some races, maybe we can get closer to the challenge in front of us.”

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