F1 News Today: Max Verstappen 'shame' fury as George Russell issues public apology

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has issued a public apology after his emotional Canadian Grand Prix outburst landed him in trouble with the FIA stewards.

Russell endured a devastating end to what had looked like a statement weekend in Montreal, having claimed sprint pole, sprint victory and pole position for the main race.

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Verstappen claims F1 fans are clueless over 2026 regulations

Max Verstappen has claimed that F1’s regulations have become so complicated that fans do not understand what is going on.

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The Dutchman made the comments during the FIA post-race press conference at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he opened up on what he believes F1 needs to improve ahead of the 2026 regulation changes.

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Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari can win Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a bullish verdict on Ferrari’s chances at the Monaco Grand Prix, insisting the Scuderia can take the fight to Mercedes around the streets of Monte Carlo.

The seven-time world champion has endured a mixed start to life in red, with Ferrari showing flashes of promise but still lacking the outright performance required to consistently challenge Mercedes at the front.

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari can win in Monaco.

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F1 teams 'agree' to shorter races from 2027

An F1 boss has revealed an agreement has been reached by he and his fellow team principals to do whatever is necessary for the FIA to usher in urgent changes regarding the new power units, even if it means shortening races.

During a meeting following the Miami Grand Prix last time out, it was suggested a move away from the 50/50 power split between combustion and electrical energy introduced for the 2026 campaign could be achieved from 2027 onwards, with the split heading more towards 60/40.

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Former Red Bull star gives cheating verdict on Abu Dhabi 2021 scandal

How you feel about the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix probably depends on whose camp you're standing in.

Firmly with Max Verstappen, he won fair and square. In Lewis Hamilton's, you're more likely to believe something untoward was at play.

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