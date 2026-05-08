FIA announce ANOTHER F1 rule change after engines row

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The FIA have made yet more changes to the rules

The FIA have tweaked their sporting regulations once again, with more changes being made to the regulations.

Wholesale changes swept into the series at the start of the year, both on the chassis side of things, and when it comes to power units.

Emphasis on electrical energy was tripled, creating a 50-50 split in the power unit between the battery and the internal combustion engine (ICE).

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Now, following some tweaks made to the rules ahead of last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, more changes have been agreed in principle.

The FIA have confirmed that, from 2027, power from the ICE will be increased by 50kW, while Energy Recovery System (ERS) deployment power will be reduced by 50kW.

This will once again create a heavier emphasis on the ICE (60-40), but this is now able to run off entirely sustainable fuels, meaning F1's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 shouldn't be affected by this change for 2027.

The move will, however, only happen if the current power unit manufacturers on the F1 grid are happy with the rule changes, with the FIA stating their desire to make sure power unit manufacturers have a say.

Limiting the ERS deployment power should mean that drivers will not have to do quite so much harvesting of energy via means such as super clipping or lifting and coasting.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 2026 change which could hamper Mercedes

FIA statement also confirms 2026 changes

As well as the 2027 changes, the FIA statement released on May 8 also revealed some more small tweaks to the 2026 rules.

At the Miami GP, improved start-safety revisions and measures to improve safety under wet conditions were tested, and now the moves have been confirmed for the remainder of the 2026 season.

The FIA tested a new 'low power start detection' system for the Miami Grand Prix, which identifies cars with abnormally low acceleration shortly after clutch release. To help out, an automatic MGU-K deployment is triggered to ensure a minimum level of acceleration.

On top of this, they experimented with reducing maximum ERS deployment in low-grip conditions, and increasing tyre blanket temperatures for intermediate tyres.

These measures have now been confirmed for the remainder of the 2026 season.

READ MORE: FIA president delivers blunt Verstappen verdict: F1 will survive without him

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