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Gasly, miami, socials

F1 team faces '$1.3m damage cost' after spectacular Miami Grand Prix crash

Gasly, miami, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 team faces '$1.3m damage cost' after spectacular Miami Grand Prix crash

Alpine have already racked up damages costs this season to $1.3m

Originally written by Remy Ramjiawan. This version is a translation.

Pierre Gasly had a scare at the Miami Grand Prix this past weekend when he ended up flipping over his car and onto a stack of tyres.

But as a result of the incident with his Alpine car, the French driver now leads the damage cost rankings, a position no one would envy.

Gasly and Liam Lawson were battling on track when, in turn seventeen, Gasly managed to force his Alpine alongside the Racing Bulls. Lawson, whose tyre locked up, later explained on Viaplay that he “lost his gearbox” while braking, attributing the mishap to a technical glitch as he careered into Gasly to punt him out of the race.

The incident stung even more for Gasly, especially after teammate Franco Colapinto showcased the car’s potential with an impressive eighth-place finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton fearing Ferrari path as Red Bull target shock driver transfer

Damage ranking

According to calculations by Dense-Strategy-867, Gasly has climbed to the top of the damage rankings following his crash.

Repairs to his car are estimated at nearly $960,000, significantly denting Alpine's budget cap. This brings his cumulative damage to $1,110,000. Adding to Franco Colapinto's $260,000 damages from 2026, it takes Alpine's bill up to well over $1.3m.

Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar also suffered an expensive collision in Miami, currently sitting in second place behind damage leader Kimi Antonelli.

F1 Driver Crash Cost
Rank Driver Team Total
1Pierre GaslyAlpine$1,110,000
2Isack HadjarRed Bull$1,012,000
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes$907,000
4Oliver BearmanHaas$857,000
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren$641,000
6Max VerstappenRed Bull$500,000
7Sergio PerezCadillac$410,000
8Esteban OconHaas$320,000
9Lewis HamiltonFerrari$310,000
10George RussellMercedes$300,000
11Alexander AlbonWilliams$260,000
11Franco ColapintoAlpine$260,000
13Lando NorrisMcLaren$150,000
13Carlos SainzWilliams$150,000
13Nico HulkenbergAudi$150,000
16Charles LeclercFerrari$125,000
16Liam LawsonRacing Bulls$125,000
18Gabriel BortoletoAudi$100,000
19Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls$0
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin$0
19Lance StrollAston Martin$0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac$0

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton scares rival as Wolff fears Antonelli problem

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F1 Alpine Pierre Gasly

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