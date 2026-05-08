F1 team faces '$1.3m damage cost' after spectacular Miami Grand Prix crash
F1 team faces '$1.3m damage cost' after spectacular Miami Grand Prix crash
Alpine have already racked up damages costs this season to $1.3m
Pierre Gasly had a scare at the Miami Grand Prix this past weekend when he ended up flipping over his car and onto a stack of tyres.
But as a result of the incident with his Alpine car, the French driver now leads the damage cost rankings, a position no one would envy.
Gasly and Liam Lawson were battling on track when, in turn seventeen, Gasly managed to force his Alpine alongside the Racing Bulls. Lawson, whose tyre locked up, later explained on Viaplay that he “lost his gearbox” while braking, attributing the mishap to a technical glitch as he careered into Gasly to punt him out of the race.
The incident stung even more for Gasly, especially after teammate Franco Colapinto showcased the car’s potential with an impressive eighth-place finish.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton fearing Ferrari path as Red Bull target shock driver transfer
Damage ranking
According to calculations by Dense-Strategy-867, Gasly has climbed to the top of the damage rankings following his crash.
Repairs to his car are estimated at nearly $960,000, significantly denting Alpine's budget cap. This brings his cumulative damage to $1,110,000. Adding to Franco Colapinto's $260,000 damages from 2026, it takes Alpine's bill up to well over $1.3m.
Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar also suffered an expensive collision in Miami, currently sitting in second place behind damage leader Kimi Antonelli.
|Rank
|Driver
|Team
|Total
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|$1,110,000
|2
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|$1,012,000
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$907,000
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|$857,000
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$641,000
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|$500,000
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|$410,000
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|$320,000
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$310,000
|10
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$300,000
|11
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|$260,000
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|$260,000
|13
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$150,000
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$150,000
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|$150,000
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$125,000
|16
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|$125,000
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|$100,000
|19
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|$0
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|$0
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|$0
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton scares rival as Wolff fears Antonelli problem
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