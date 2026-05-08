F1 world champion announces race return at the age of 55

JV is getting back behind the wheel in 2026

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is making a return to top-level racing at the age of 55.

The Canadian superstar, world champion with Williams back in 1997, will get back behind the wheel for the Porsche Supercup, which begins in Monaco on June 4.

Villeneuve of course is best known these days for his TV work as a popular analyst for Sky Sports F1, adding insight and often brutal honesty to proceedings.

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Now though he will be on track as well as behind the mic, with the season due to start in the principality on Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Porsche Supercup welcomes Jacques Villeneuve

Announcing the move, a social media post read: "Former @f1 World Champion @jacques_villeneuve_official joins the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup as a special guest!

"Indy 500 winner, CART champion and a proven name across top-tier series - from Formula 1 to American open-wheel racing

"Even during his time in @f1, Villeneuve stood out - not just for his driving, but for his distinctive helmet design: Inspired by his mother’s jumpers, its colourful stripes became one of his trademarks, instantly recognisable to motorsport fans around the world

"This year, that signature look goes one step further: his personal Supercup car carries a dedicated livery inspired by the iconic striped design

"There’s no doubting the pedigree he brings and we’re sure he’ll be delivering the action on track! Welcome, Jacques!"

Porsche Supercup has subsequently confirmed that Villeneuve will be competing in several races in 2026, so this is not just a one-off.

Porsche Supercup Schedule for 2026

The full Porsche Supercup schedule for 2026 looks like this:

2026 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Calendar Round Date Location Circuit 1 4-7 June Monte Carlo, Monaco Circuit de Monaco 2 12-14 June Barcelona, Spain Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 3 26-28 June Spielberg, Austria Red Bull Ring 4 17-19 July Stavelot, Belgium Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 5 24-26 July Budapest, Hungary Hungaroring 6 & 7 21-23 August Zandvoort, Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort (Double Header) 8 4-6 September Monza, Italy Autodromo Nazionale Monza

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