Christian Horner returning to F1 would not be a comeback. It would be a power play.

The former Red Bull team principal has been away from the F1 paddock since his departure last year, but the noise around a possible return is only getting louder.

Horner is not just another experienced team boss looking for a way back in. He is one of the most successful political operators F1 has ever seen and the moment he returns, the balance of power in the paddock changes.

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Christian Horner return backed by FIA president

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has already made clear that he would welcome Horner back to F1, describing his absence as a loss for the sport.

"Who can remove Christian Horner's name from motorsport and Formula 1?" Ben Sulayem said.

"If you ask me, we miss him in this sport, and I do. I keep in touch with him. He was good for the team, good for the sport.

"We would welcome him back and someone like him will always find his way."

There is no doubt Horner will find his way back if the right project appears, but the right project will need to offer more than a job title.

After two decades at Red Bull, multiple drivers' championships, constructors' titles and years spent fighting Mercedes, Ferrari, the FIA and F1 itself, Horner is not likely to return just to sit quietly in middle management.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 chief designer 'kicked out' in shock exit

Alpine could offer Horner control

Alpine is the most obvious route because there has already been a public connection.

The team confirmed earlier this year that Horner was part of a group of investors who had shown interest in the F1 operation, although any discussions were with existing shareholders rather than a straightforward team principal vacancy.

That makes Alpine interesting. It is a team with heritage, facilities, Mercedes power and room to grow, but it has also spent years looking like a project that never quite finds stability.

Horner would bring exactly the kind of authority Alpine have so often lacked. The question is whether Renault would really want a figure that powerful inside the building, especially if the return came with an investment angle rather than simply a management role.

Aston Martin would be the box-office option

Aston Martin might be the most glamorous possibility.

Adrian Newey is already there (file that under both pros and cons), Honda are building, Fernando Alonso is still capable of extracting more than the car should offer and Lawrence Stroll has shown he is willing to spend heavily to make the team a force.

Horner and Newey together again would instantly make the entire paddock take notice. It would also put Aston Martin right at the centre of the F1 power conversation, not just as a team with ambition, but as one with proven Red Bull title-winning DNA.

The problem is obvious. Aston Martin already has a strong ownership figure, a long-term plan and plenty of senior voices. Horner works best when he has genuine control and it is hard to imagine him returning to F1 without it.

READ MORE: Alonso just dropped the coldest truth bomb on Aston Martin F1 project

Ferrari would be explosive

Ferrari is the most dramatic destination, and perhaps the least simple.

On paper, it is easy to see the appeal. Ferrari have Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, huge resources and the one brand in F1 that can make even Red Bull look small in comparison.

If Ferrari's current project stalls, Horner would be the kind of ruthless, high-profile appointment that would send a message to the rest of the grid.

But Ferrari is never just about performance. It is politics, pressure, emotion and Maranello expectation. Horner has spent his career mastering F1 politics, but doing that at Ferrari is a very different beast.

It would be box office. It would be chaos. It would be the shot in the arm F1 so badly needs.

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A new project may suit Horner best

The cleanest route might not be a traditional team boss role at all.

If Horner wants a comeback with real authority, a new project or investment-backed entry could make more sense than trying to fit into somebody else's structure.

That would allow him to build power from the start rather than inherit someone else's politics. It would also explain why any Alpine interest involving investors felt more significant.

Horner returning as a team principal would be big. Horner returning with equity, control and a long-term project would be much bigger.

That is why his comeback matters. It would not simply fill a gap on the pit wall.

It would force every team principal, every owner and every ambitious F1 project to recalculate where power in the paddock is heading next.

READ MORE: FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1

Written by Matthew Hobkinson - Lead Editor After four years working for a Lloyd's of London insurance syndicate, lockdown gave Matt the chance to chase a career in sports journalism - he hasn't looked back. Matt has found a home here at GPFans where he can showcase the weird and wonderful world of F1 to the millions of fans around the world who are just as passionate as he is about the best sport in the world. View full biography

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