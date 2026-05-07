F1 star Charles Leclerc bought an incredible new £15m yacht and his wife Alexandra christened it
F1 star Charles Leclerc bought an incredible new £15m yacht and his wife Alexandra christened it
Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Leclerc got married earlier this year
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has bought a yacht, believed to cost around £15million, and it was christened at a special ceremony by his wife Alexandra.
Leclerc is from the principality of Monaco and, like many of his F1 rivals, he lives there too, meaning there is ample opportunity for him to use yachts.
The Ferrari star was already an owner of a simpler, cheaper Riva 82' Diva, but has now opted to buy another Riva yacht, this time the Riva 102' Corsaro Super Yacht.
These machines are highly sought after by the elite, and cost anywhere between £13million-£15million, hardly a problem for Leclerc and his eyewatering Ferrari salary.
Leclerc and his wife Alexandra Leclerc - an artist and influencer with whom Leclerc tied the knot earlier this year - were both present at a ceremony which celebrated the launch of the 20th Riva 102' Corsaro Super Yacht.
Alexandra could be seen doing the honorary smashing of the champagne bottle against the ship's bow, while a big audience surrounded the couple in a lavish event.
The event was held at Riva’s La Spezia shipyard, the production centre specialising in yachts from 76 to 130 feet.
The yacht itself is equipped with a custom bar unit, fitted with an oversized grill, an induction hob, two fridges and an ice maker, while the 'beach club area' is designed to offer maximum versatility and direct access to the water, and is complemented by an inflatable platform for water toys.
Leclerc's yacht interior was especially selected by him, with decorative cushions created by Jim Thompson designed for maximum comfort.
READ MORE: Alexandra Leclerc shuts down online hater with beautiful response
How much do F1 drivers earn?
No wonder Leclerc can afford a £15million superyacht! Here are the base salaries of F1 drivers, as reported by multiple credible sources, excluding any performance-based bonuses, team bonuses, and personal sponsors with brands.
|Driver
|Team
|Base salary
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|$70m
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$60m
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$34m
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$34m
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$30m
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|$20m
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$13m
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$13m
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|$12m
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|$12m
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$12m
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|$8m
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|$7m
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|$7m
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|$5m
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|$5m
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$2m
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|$2m
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|$1m
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|$1m
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|<$1m
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|<$1m
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