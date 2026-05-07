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Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Saint Mleux, Ferrari, Abu Dhabi, 2024

F1 star Charles Leclerc bought an incredible new £15m yacht and his wife Alexandra christened it

Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Saint Mleux, Ferrari, Abu Dhabi, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star Charles Leclerc bought an incredible new £15m yacht and his wife Alexandra christened it

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Leclerc got married earlier this year

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has bought a yacht, believed to cost around £15million, and it was christened at a special ceremony by his wife Alexandra.

Leclerc is from the principality of Monaco and, like many of his F1 rivals, he lives there too, meaning there is ample opportunity for him to use yachts.

The Ferrari star was already an owner of a simpler, cheaper Riva 82' Diva, but has now opted to buy another Riva yacht, this time the Riva 102' Corsaro Super Yacht.

These machines are highly sought after by the elite, and cost anywhere between £13million-£15million, hardly a problem for Leclerc and his eyewatering Ferrari salary.

Leclerc and his wife Alexandra Leclerc - an artist and influencer with whom Leclerc tied the knot earlier this year - were both present at a ceremony which celebrated the launch of the 20th Riva 102' Corsaro Super Yacht.

Alexandra could be seen doing the honorary smashing of the champagne bottle against the ship's bow, while a big audience surrounded the couple in a lavish event.

The event was held at Riva’s La Spezia shipyard, the production centre specialising in yachts from 76 to 130 feet.

The yacht itself is equipped with a custom bar unit, fitted with an oversized grill, an induction hob, two fridges and an ice maker, while the 'beach club area' is designed to offer maximum versatility and direct access to the water, and is complemented by an inflatable platform for water toys.

Leclerc's yacht interior was especially selected by him, with decorative cushions created by Jim Thompson designed for maximum comfort.

READ MORE: Alexandra Leclerc shuts down online hater with beautiful response

How much do F1 drivers earn?

No wonder Leclerc can afford a £15million superyacht! Here are the base salaries of F1 drivers, as reported by multiple credible sources, excluding any performance-based bonuses, team bonuses, and personal sponsors with brands.

DriverTeamBase salary
Max VerstappenRed Bull$70m
Lewis HamiltonFerrari$60m
Charles LeclercFerrari$34m
George RussellMercedes$34m
Lando NorrisMcLaren$30m
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin$20m
Oscar PiastriMcLaren$13m
Carlos SainzWilliams$13m
Pierre GaslyAlpine$12m
Alex AlbonWilliams$12m
Lance StrollAston Martin$12m
Sergio PerezCadillac$8m
Nico HulkenbergAudi$7m
Esteban OconHaas$7m
Isack HadjarRed Bull$5m
Valtteri BottasCadillac$5m
Kimi AntonelliMercedes$2m
Gabriel BortoletoAudi$2m
Ollie BearmanHaas$1m
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls$1m
Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls<$1m
Franco ColapintoAlpine<$1m

F1 2026: Which driver contracts expire this year?

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F1 Ferrari Charles Leclerc Alexandra Saint Mleux

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