Alexandra Leclerc (nee Saint Mleux) has showed the world exactly how to shut down online hate in F1 with one perfect Instagram message.

The artist and influencer is now one of the most famous faces in the sport and a constant paddock presence supporting new husband and Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc. The couple married in a civil ceremony in Monaco in February.

The life Alexandra leads may appear to be one of pure glamour and privilege, but it also comes with a heavy cost in terms of the constant glare of attention and publicity.

Article continues under video

Alexandra has 4.4million followers on Instagram alone, and the attention she gets is not always positive. The perfect illustration of that came when she posted photos of herself in the Ferrari garage during the weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

While more 687,000 fans liked the Instagram post, one user expressed a very different emotion, telling Alexandra she is 'nothing without Leclerc'.

Many celebrities prefer not to respond to such messages, fearing that doing so will only escalate the situation. But Alexandra did respond, and in the most perfect way of all - with kindness and love.

READ MORE: FIA president welcomes Horner return to F1

Killing hate with kindness

She wrote: "Actually without my husband I’m a normal girl, with my normal hobbies, my normal interests, my normal passions, who tries to be as kind as she can. That’s also what I am as his wife. And there’s nothing wrong with that ❤️ that’s probably what you are too, and that’s great! 🫶🏻

"We’re not all meant to be singers, doctors, actresses or athletes, and that doesn’t take away from someone’s value. Who you are as a person, how you treat others and what you choose to do with your freetime does tho! Reflect 🌟"

While this latest incident shows what Alexandra has to deal with as the wife of an F1 superstar, husband Charles has also suffered as a result of that fame.

Charles Leclerc pleaded for privacy

The 28-year-old Ferrari star was forced in April 2023 to plead for privacy after the address of his Monaco apartment 'somehow became public'.

At the time, he wrote: "Hey everyone. For the past few months my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell and asking for pictures and autographs.

"While I'm always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house."

READ MORE: Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival

Related