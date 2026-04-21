F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered

An F1 driver is said to have requested use of a sex escort service

A major investigation has linked an F1 driver with an escort network in a scandal that operated near Milan.

Italian authorities dismantled a ring based in Cinisello Balsamo that organised parties combining prostitution and nitrous oxide for roughly fifty athletes including Serie A footballers - the top level of the Italian game..

While the probe focused primarily on footballers, the world of motorsport also emerged in intercepted conversations. Documents show that the services were available to wealthy entrepreneurs, hockey players, and other influential clients willing to pay top dollar for exclusive company.

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In one recorded exchange, a client asked, "I have a friend, a Formula 1 driver, who is looking for an escort – can we find one?" as reported by Gazzetta.

However, the date of the exchange is from February 18 this year, and with F1 testing having been taking place in Bahrain, it all but rules out any current driver on the 2026 grid being involved in the scandal.

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Frequent Milan meetings

Beyond paid sexual services, nitrous oxide, referred to in the case as the 'droga del palloncino',was a popular additive at these gatherings. Top athletes favoured it since it left no trace in the body and was not classified as doping during tests.

Meetings were frequently held in upscale venues such as Hotel Me on Piazza della Repubblica in Milan, where the operation maintained a fixed base. One intercepted order from this five-star hotel read, "We’re at the Duca, at the Me Milan; we need some balloons."

Other locations mentioned in the investigation include the renowned Just Cavalli nightclub and the Pineta restaurant, where dinner shows served as a pretext for the illicit activities.

Over 100 women exploited

The illegal operation was masterminded by 37-year-old Emanuele Buttini and his partner Deborah Ronchi, who are currently under house arrest pending further proceedings.

Using the event agency Ma.De Milano as a front, they recruited more than a hundred women from both home and abroad since 2019.

These women were placed in roles ranging from hostesses to escorts serving the wealthiest clientele. An Instagram account, 'Made_luxury_concierge,' promoted exclusive services and trips to destinations like Mykonos.

Investigators discovered rampant exploitation: Buttini and Ronchi consistently pocketed at least half of the earnings and charged the women rent for their quarters at the organization’s headquarters.

'In one case, a Colombian woman was forced into prostitution for €1,000 in 2022, yet she received only €500 after the commission was deducted.

Women left pregnant

Even the COVID-19 lockdown couldn’t slow the operation down. Despite strict restrictions in Italy, the network reportedly ran almost every evening.

In a Cinisello Balsamo property, an illegal nightclub was even discovered, with police identifying seventeen individuals during a raid in April 2021.

The fallout from these risky encounters is evident in a December 2025 chat message from one of the women.

After a meeting with a well-known footballer resulted in an unexpected pregnancy, she frantically reached out to the organisation for help.

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