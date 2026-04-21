F1 News Today: Truth behind GP Red Bull exit revealed, McLaren star gives up F1 dream

The father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen, has hinted at the reason Gianpiero 'GP' Lambiase left Red Bull in a cheeky social media post.

It was recently announced that Verstappen's race engineer of 10 years Lambiase, would be leaving Red Bull to take on the role of chief racing officer at McLaren, where he will support team principal Andrea Stella.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren star quits F1 dream with brutal exit statement: 'It's not Mario Kart we're racing here'

A McLaren star has put their dream of competing in F1 behind them after delivering a brutal takedown of the new rules and regulations.

Article continues under video

The 2026 cars have been unpopular with fans and drivers alike, from Max Verstappen's 'anti-racing' comments to the widespread sentiments that the way of racing has become artificial.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issues statement after spectator killed at major rally

The FIA, the governing body of world motorsport, has issued an official statement following a fatal accident at a South American rally.

During the Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero in Argentina last Sunday, a spectator lost their life while two others sustained injuries. The international motorsport community is deeply shaken by this tragic incident.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo makes Coachella cameo in surprising F1 link-up

Like an Aussie driver whack-a-mole, former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo always pops up when you least expect him, and this time it was at Coachella.

The iconic music festival, set to the backdrop of the Empire Polo Club in California, concluded on Sunday after sell out performances from headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Justin Bieber.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian hard-launch relationship with romantic Malibu date night

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been spotted enjoying the company of reality TV icon Kim Kardashian once again.

The two have been friends for over a decade and have often moved in the same A-list circles, with the couple making an effort to spend time together during Hamilton's five-week enforced break from the F1 calendar.

➡️ READ MORE

Related