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FIA issues statement after spectator killed at major rally

FIA Logo, Generic, Social — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA issues statement after spectator killed at major rally

The FIA have released a statement after a spectator lost their life at the Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The FIA, the governing body of world motorsport, has issued an official statement following a fatal accident at a South American rally.

During the Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero in Argentina last Sunday, a spectator lost their life while two others sustained injuries. The international motorsport community is deeply shaken by this tragic incident.

The accident occurred during the second round of the FIA CODASUR Rally Championship, the premier series on the South American continent.

In its statement, the FIA expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, saying 'the FIA is deeply saddened by this tragic incident."

The organisation also praised the swift and decisive response of the emergency services who were on the scene to provide assistance.

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FIA releases statement

The statement underscored that the entire motorsport community is keeping everyone affected in their thoughts. It added: "We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and our thoughts are with all those injured."

Local Argentine authorities have launched an extensive investigation to determine the precise circumstances of the incident, and the FIA has pledged its full cooperation to work closely with local organisers and the Automovil Club Argentino to ensure a thorough review.

This incident follows another fatal accident in motorsport over the weekend. On Saturday, racing driver Juha Miettinen, lost his life in a multi-car collision during the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers, leading to the immediate suspension of the event.

Despite this tragedy, Sunday's race went ahead as scheduled, following a moment of silence on the grid to pay respect to Miettinen.

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