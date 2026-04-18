Driver Juha Miettinen dead after horror crash stops Max Verstappen race at the Nurburgring

A big crash less than 30 minutes into the race claimed the life of Juha Miettinen

Tragedy struck the Nurburgring on Saturday evening when a racing driver was killed in a race also featuring Red Bull's F1 star Max Verstappen.

A seven-car crash less than 30 minutes into the NLS4 event which had started at 4.30pm UK time saw 66-year-old Juha Miettinen lose his life at the track's medical centre.

The incident occurred at Klostertal, the hairpin bend before the Karussell corner, but despite quick medical intervention Miettinen could not be saved.

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A statement from race control at the track confirmed the tragic news just over two hours after the crash, with the race having been initially red flagged and stopped after the incident.

READ MORE: Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash

Nurburgring statement after tragic crash

The statement read: "During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nurburgring qualifiers, a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race.

"Following the collision involving several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations.

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the paramedics were unable to save the driver involved. Juha Miettinen (BMW 235i, #121) died in the medical centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful.

"The other six drivers involved were taken to the medical centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.

Race cancelled

Race control confirmed that the race had been cancelled, and due to barrier damage it was reported morning qualifying for Sunday's race was also at risk of going ahead. A minute's silence was confirmed in memory of Miettinen before the midday (UK time) race.

"The race will not resume on Saturday evening. The thoughts of everyone involved in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring are with the bereaved family of Juha Miettinen." the statement added.

"A minute's silence will be held in memory of the late motorsport competitor during the grid formation for Sunday's race at 12pm (UK time)."

The cars involved in the crash were No. 27 PROsport Aston Martin (SP 9), No. 111 JS Competition BMW 325i, No. 121 Keeevin BMW 325i, No. 410 rent2Drive Porsche Cayman (V6), No. 448 Porsche Cayman (V5), No. 503 GITI TIRE BMW 330i and No. 992 Manthey (SP-Pro).

Bjorn Griesemann of the 992 Manthey was unharmed, according to his team.

Max Verstappen, racing away from the F1 series after two the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix in April, was not on track at the time of the incident, with his Mercedes team-mate Lucas Auer starting the race from ninth after the latter was hit by a three-place grid drop in qualifying.

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