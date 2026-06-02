Lewis Hamilton reacts as F1 champion's car honoured by Drake
Lewis Hamilton reacts as F1 champion's car honoured by Drake
A collision of worlds
Rap superstar Drake has referenced an F1 legend in honour of his latest album ICEMAN and Lewis Hamilton is 100 per cent here for it.
Before the release of Drake's album, there was space for only one 'Iceman' in the F1 fanbase's vocabulary, and that was 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen.
Raikkonen went down as a legend in F1 during his career, not just because of his championship win and 21 race victories, but also because of nonchalant, no fuss demeanour - a modern team's worst nightmare.
Monosyllabic answers and sunglasses were his mantra, earning him the 'Iceman' nickname alongside his Finnish heritage. At the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix, Raikkonen was even honoured with a full-scale ice sculpture of his McLaren MP4-21.
Now, 20 years later, the ice-sculpture has reappeared, out of context in association with Drake.
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Lewis Hamilton reacts to Drake ICEMAN recollection
To honour the release of Drake's 'ICEMAN' album, artist and designer Spinz - who intersects motorsports, music and lifestyle in his creations - worked with Drake to make Raikkonen's moment come back to life.
They recreated the ice sculpture by using the original car CAD files, then dropped the design off at Drake's house on the album's release day.
Drake posed by the ice sculpture of an F1 car in a series of photographs on Instagram, with the reference photos of Raikkonen also included.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was one of the many F1 figures to react in the comments, where he responded with the fire emoji and the phrase 'bro'.
Drake became the first artist in history to rank at No. 1, 2 and 3 in the Billboard albums chart following the release of his trio of albums ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR.
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