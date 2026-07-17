Lewis Hamilton facing FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix after Ferrari blunder

Ferrari have been reported to the stewards at the Belgian Grand Prix, for an incident which could lead to a grid drop for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for Sunday's F1 race.

Ferrari were not on top form during Friday's two practice sessions at Spa-Francorchamps, with Hamilton and Leclerc finishing fourth and 11th respectively in FP2.

The circuit is not expected to be a favourite for their SF-26, with the long straights and high-speed corners exposing the limits of their power unit compared to Mercedes.

And now, the team could face punishment for an alleged tyre infraction.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer has revealed that Ferrari have been reported to the stewards, having not returned the correct amount of tyres to Pirelli ahead of the second practice sessions at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit on Friday.

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FIA could penalise Hamilton and Leclerc

The full statement from the FIA relating to Ferrari's blunder read: "Following FP1, the Scuderia Ferrari HP team electronically returned two sets of dry-weather tyres (sets 16-301 & 16-401) for Car 16 (LEC) in accordance with Articles B6.4.1 and B6.3.8 a) iii).

"However, the corresponding tyres were not physically returned to the appointed tyre supplier before the start of the FP2. This is non-compliant with Article B6.4.2.

"I am reporting these matters to the stewards for their consideration."

The same wording of the statement was then also released for car 44 - Hamilton's SF-26 - suggesting both drivers could be in trouble.

What's the punishment for such a misdemeanour?

Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins said live on air that it could lead to a one-place grid penalty at least for the two drivers, with the analyst saying that a similar thing happened to her when she worked for Aston Martin.

"At the end of FP1, most people use two tyres then they have to be electronically returned in the system to tell Pirelli which tyres you give back and which you leave - they are all barcoded and scanned in and out," Collins said.

"But they have to physically be sent back to Pirelli. The reason they have to physically be sent back is Pirelli look at them for damage, cuts, anything they need to change in the tyre - the pressures, safety issues.

"When Aston Martin did it, we physically returned the tyres but didn't electronically return the right tyre. We got a one-place grid penalty for Nico Hulkenberg and were very sore about that.

"The fact it hasn't been physically returned is more of an issue because the idea is you could have used that tyre for pit stop practice, Pirelli don't have all the right data. In my opinion, that needs to be more of a slap on the wrist, it needs to be a penalty."

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